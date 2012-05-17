PARIS, May 17 European stocks were seen opening flat on Thursday, as investors take a breather following an almost uninterrupted three-week slump, but the pause could be short-lived as brewing worries over debt-stricken Greece continue to weigh on sentiment.

Investors were reassured, however, by the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, released late on Wednesday, showing that several policymakers last month thought the central bank might need to do more to support the economy if the recovery stumbles.

The European Central Bank late on Wednesday said it has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 2 to 3 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 6 points, or 0.2 percent.

---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.80 -0.44 % -5.86 NIKKEI 8,865.12 0.73 % 63.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.25 1.26 % 5.98 EUR/USD 1.2746 0.24 % 0.0031 USD/JPY 80.25 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.461 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,550.05 0.76 % $11.75 US CRUDE $93.61 0.86 % 0.80

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)