LONDON, May 18 European shares were set to open sharply lower on Friday, heading for their worst weekly loss since late November as ratings downgrades on Spanish banks and Greece's sovereign debt further heightened concerns about the euro crisis.

At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.3 percent while Germany's DAX futures were down 1.2 percent and futures on France's CAC were 0.9 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 60 to 68 points lower, or as much as 1.3 percent.

Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks, including the euro zone's largest Banco Santander, saying the government's ability to support some lenders had weakened.

The downgrades rekindled fears that the Spanish government's costly reform of the country's banking sector would push Madrid's financing costs to unsustainable levels.

The Spanish government was forced last week to rescue the country's fourth largest lender, Bankia, which was due to report first quarter results on Friday after delaying the release by two days, stoking fears over the scale of its losses.

Bankia's stock fell 14.1 on Thursday after a newspaper report, later denied, suggested it had lost 1 billion euros of its 111 billion euros in retail and corporate deposits in the past week.

"All in all, it leads to a dark and tiresome open for European bourses, with around 1.5 percent expected to be wiped off," Chris Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets, said.

"However, we have seen more aggressive selling, predictably in the Ibex ...(and) the technicals looks woeful."

The Euro STOXX 50 index hit a six-month low on Thursday, having fallen 17.7 percent from its March peak and 3.6 percent since elections in Greece earlier this month delivered no clear winner.

Parties opposing the terms of the country's bailout gained popularity, raising the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone, but a poll published on Thursday showed Greeks - due to vote again next month - were returning to the establishment parties which negotiated the aid package.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the country's debt a further notch on Thursday and warned a Greek exit from the euro area would be "probable" if June's elections failed to produce a government with a mandate to continue with the EU-IMF programme.

"Policy makers in EMU (European monetary union) will now be weighing the cost of backstopping Greece over this 4/8 week period against the (unknown) cost of Greece's exit," UniCredit said in a note.

"Keeping Greece in will probably be judged the lesser of two evils in the near term."

Developments in China contributed to the sombre mood on Friday as Chinese home prices fell for a second month in April.

The housing ministry said the government would keep clamping down on property speculation, dashing hopes that China was ready to relax some curbs to bolster economic growth.

------------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares plunge on Spain, growth worries

Nikkei loses over 2 pct on Spain bank worries, yen

US STOCKS: Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day

Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low;yen off highs

Copper inches above 4-mth lows; euro zone weighs

Gold extends gains, but heads for 3rd straight weekly drop

Brent hits 2012 low on Europe turmoil, weak US data

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 622 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,304.8 -1.51 % -19.94 NIKKEI 8,611.3 -2.99 % -265.28 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -2.83 % -13.45 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2661 -0.18 % -0.0023 USD/JPY 79.20 -0.18 % -0.1400 10-YR US TSY 1.712 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.402 -- -0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,570. -0.18 % -$2.86

9 US CRUDE $92.00 -0.61 % -0.56 COMPANY NEWS

SANTANDER, BBVA

Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks on Thursday, saying the government's ability to support some banks had weakened. Moody's cut Santander's bank financial strength rating and standalone credit assessment by two notches to C/A3 from B-/A1. BBVA, Spain's second largest lender, saw its ratings cut to A3/C/A3, with a negative outlook. [ID: nL1E8GHFBO]

ING

Global insurers Manulife Financial Corp, Metlife and Prudential Financial Corp PRU.N are among suitors expected to place first-round bids on Friday to buy ING Groep's Asia life insurance unit in a deal worth about $6.5 billion to $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter said. [ID: nL4E8GI00D]

ARCELORMITTAL

Steelmaker Nucor Corp said it will buy steel foundation distributor Skyline Steel LLC from ArcelorMittal for about $605 million.

RENAULT

Renault-Nissan is going full throttle with its expansion plans in India and is aiming to double its production to 800,000 cars at its Chennai plant by 2015-16, The Economic Times said.

PPR

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and French luxury and retail giant PPR said on Thursday they were in talks on a possible e-commerce project.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange operator said it had entered a cooperation agreement with the China Financial Futures Exchange to share knowledge and information, including an employee exchange programme. Related news

SOLAR The United States hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more on Thursday, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels into the U.S. market.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Roche)