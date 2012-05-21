PARIS, May 21 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower open on Monday, with stocks set to take a breather following a dismal week, but the pause could be short-lived due to simmering worries over Greece and Spain.

At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.05 percent, for Germany's DAX were down 0.11 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.13 percent.

Investors were wary after Spain admitted late on Friday that its 2011 public deficit was higher than previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions, revising it to 8.9 percent of GDP from a previous 8.5 percent, a figure that was already higher than the original target of 6 percent of GDP.

Spanish bond yields have jumped over the past few weeks on concerns over its banking system and ability to meet fiscal targets, as well as fears over contagion from any Greek euro exit.

On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro, but despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

"The trend for equities clearly remains negative, the risk is still to revisit the lows of 2011. In the short term, as long as U.S. benchmarks won't stabilise and that the Bund won't consolidate, investors should sell into the rebounds," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.

European stocks sank on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares losing 5.1 percent on the week and hitting its lowest level in five months, hurt by mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with their debts and fix their troubled banking sectors.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has lost 18 percent since mid-March, will hit support at 2,113 points, which represents a near-six month low hit on Friday.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,295.22 -0.74 % -9.64 NIKKEI 8,633.89 0.26 % 22.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 468.04 0.37 % 1.72 EUR/USD 1.2769 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 79.24 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.752 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.444 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,596.89 0.31 % $4.89 US CRUDE $91.92 0.48 % 0.44

COMPANY NEWS:

REPSOL

Spain's Repsol has canceled its contract to supply Argentina with liquefied natural gas (LNG), just weeks after the country seized control of the energy company's majority stake in YPF, a document obtained by Reuters on Friday showed.

Separately, Repsol said on Friday that the first well in an oil exploration project in Cuban waters has come up dry, delivering bad news to the communist island striving for economic strength and energy independence.

AIR FRANCE KLM

The carrier denied it plans to cut 5,000 jobs by 2015 through a voluntary redundancy plan, as reported by the website of French daily Le Figaro.

FRESENIUS SE, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

The healthcare group said it will not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, using blunt language in its offer document to shareholders who may be hoping for a better deal.

RWE

Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against the German utility and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675 million euros in damages, a German court said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker's Audi division is looking into a management reshuffle as it eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the unit's head told WirtschaftsWoche.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Premafin said in a statement late on Sunday that its creditor banks informed it they will only approve a debt restructuring plan after the terms for four-way merger with Fondiaria-SAI has been approved.

TUI AG, THOMAS COOK

An executive at Thomas Cook told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag that German bookings across the industry for holidays in Greece have slumped by almost a third so far this year, amid a looming re-election, talk of a euro exit and pictures of violent protests in cities. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)