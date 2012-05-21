PARIS, May 21 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Monday, extending their recent steep sell-off as the outcome of the weekend's G8 meeting failed to calm investors' worries over debt-stricken Greece.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open down 8-12 points, or 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open down 10-11 points, or 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open down 18-29 points lower, or as much as 1 percent.

On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro, but despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

European stocks sank on Friday, with a key index losing 5.1 percent on the week and hitting its lowest level in five months, hurt by mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with their debts and fix their troubled banking sectors. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,295.22 -0.74 % -9.64 NIKKEI 8,630.59 0.22 % 19.28 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.66 0.29 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.2786 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 79.18 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.757 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.423 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,597.39 0.34 % $5.39 US CRUDE $91.85 0.4 % 0.37

