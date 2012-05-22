(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, May 22 European shares are set to rise on Tuesday on expectations that European leaders may agree on some measures to boost investor confidence at an informal meeting this week and that China will invest in infrastructure projects to combat slowing growth.

Investors were also likely to find value in stocks that were hit hard during last week's sell-off following concerns that Greece might quit the euro zone and Spain's ailing banks might cripple the slumping economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.6 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.8 percent.

"News today from the China Securities Journal that the country plans to speed up the approval of infrastructure construction projects to improve the economy is encouraging, and fits in well with Premier Wen (Jiabao)'s pro-growth comments on the weekend," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said.

"There is also a heightened sense of expectations ahead of the EU (informal) summit on Wednesday, and a hope that French President (Francois) Hollande will continue his push for euro bonds, something that has been discussed for some time as the ultimate answer to creating a real fiscal union."

The new French president raised the idea of bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states during G8 talks at the weekend and intends to raise it again when EU leaders meet on May 23, even if it goes against German Chancellor Angela Merkel's wishes.

Mining shares are likely to advance, tracking gains in copper prices that rose on expectations that European and Chinese leaders will take steps to reinvigorate their economies.

Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest copper miner, said Chinese demand for copper was likely to improve in the second half. The remarks came after some miners sounded a cautious note on expansion.

European equities rebounded from five-month lows on Monday, with investors seeing value after the steep retreat to five-month lows and taking heart from global politicians' weekend pledge to combat financial turmoil and prevent a euro zone break up.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.5 percent higher at 975.04 points on Monday, breaking a week-long losing streak. U.S. shares rose 1.1 percent to 2.5 percent.

Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,315.99 1.6 % 20.77

NIKKEI 8,729.29 1.1 % 95.4

MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 1.45 % 6.79

EUR/USD 1.279 -0.18 % -0.0023

USD/JPY 79.44 0.21 % 0.1700

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.767 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.464 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,587.99 -0.29 % -$4.56

US CRUDE $92.88 0.33 % 0.31

* Markets extend gains on value hunt, hopes for EU

* Nikkei firms as investors sweep up laggards

* Euro rebound stalls, focus shifts to EU summit

* Wall St rebounds, but investors dump Facebook

* Brent steady near $109 ahead of EU summit, Iran talks

* Gold stalls below $1,600/oz; EU summit eyed

* LME copper gains for third day on China hopes

* Treasuries-Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking

COMPANY NEWS

VODAFONE

Vodafone lowered a medium-term target for revenue growth on Tuesday as consumers in southern Europe slashed spending and regulators upped the pressure on the world's largest mobile operator.

MARKS & SPENCER

Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a 1.2 percent fall in full-year profit, its first decline in three years, as even its relatively older and more affluent customers were touched by the economic downturn.

XSTRATA

Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the second half, the head of Xstrata's copper unit said on Tuesday, as the miner pledged to lift output by about 60 percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes on expansion.

ARM HOLDINGS

The head of British chip designer ARM Holdings on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of smartphones and tablets.

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its operating profit in 2011/12.

TECHNIP

The French oilfield services group agreed to buy U.S. engineering company Shaw Group's energy and chemical division for about 225 million euros in cash. Technip adds that its 2012 financial targets are unchanged.

DEXIA

The rescued Franco-Belgian bank said two directors, Isabelle Boullot and Francis Vermeiren, had ended their mandates as board members with immediate effect. The company named Karel De Boeck as replacement for Vermeiren.

PPR

A U.S. judge said Gucci may recover just $4.66 million in its lawsuit accusing apparel retailer Guess Inc of copying its trademarked designs, a small fraction of the more than $120 million sought by the Italian luxury goods company.

GIMV

The Belgian investment company incurred a net loss in its year to the end of March due to falling share prices and lower valuations for its venture capital holdings, but it maintained its dividend.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG announced the issuance of 24,195,537 new shares as a result of the scrip dividend elections, representing 1.9 percent of the group's share capital.

FINNAIR

Finnish daily Ilta Sanomat reported on Tuesday that Finnair will announce a partnership deal with Norwegian on Tuesday or in the upcoming days. The Finnish flag carrier is seeking a parter to run its unprofitable European routes.. A Finnair spokeswoman denied such plans exist.

HOCHTIEF

The German builder's Australian unit Leighton said it sees a strong project pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may cut spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an uncertain environment. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)