PARIS, May 25 European stocks were seen falling on Friday, halting the previous session's tentative rebound as lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone continue to rattle investors.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23 to 27 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 9 to 10 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 1.1 percent on Thursday, halting a sharp sell-off as investors, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, started to look for bargains among battered stocks.

A poll showed late on Thursday that Greece's anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party is maintaining its poll lead ahead of a June 17 election that is deemed critical to the country's continued membership of the euro zone. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,320.68 0.14 % 1.82 NIKKEI 8,558.02 -0.06 % -5.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.70 -0.6 % -2.80 EUR/USD 1.2536 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 79.63 0.09 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.765 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.397 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,553.10 -0.33 % -$5.15 US CRUDE $90.51 -0.17 % -0.15

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)