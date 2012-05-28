PARIS, May 28 European stocks were seen rising on Monday, gaining ground for the third consecutive session, helped by polls showing Greece's conservatives regaining a lead ahead of the elections which would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 14 to 16 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 30 to 35 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 16 to 21 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent.

Five polls published in Greece's weekend press showed the conservative New Democracy party with a lead of between 0.5 and 5.7 points over the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party, though analysts said the race was still too close to call.

The euro bounced off two-year lows following the polls, triggering covering of short positions, while Asian stocks also rose. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,317.82 -0.22 % -2.86 NIKKEI 8,596.00 0.18 % 15.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.91 0.47 % 2.20 EUR/USD 1.2594 0.22 % 0.0028 USD/JPY 79.40 -0.33 % -0.2600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.747 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.376 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,577.99 0.28 % $4.44 US CRUDE $91.66 0.88 % 0.80

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)