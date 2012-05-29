LONDON, May 29 European shares are set to rise on Tuesday on expectations China may launch a stimulus programme and U.S. data will further strengthen the view that the world's top economy is coming back on track, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will limit gains.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up 0.6-0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.2 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.1 percent at 984.01 points on Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday on speculation that China may soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp slowdown.

Investors will keep an eye on the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for March, with a survey suggesting the 20-city seasonally adjusted index to rise 0.3 percent from a 0.2 percent increase in February. The U.S. consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 70 in May, against 69.2 in April.

But the main market focus will be on euro zone debt, with Spanish 10-year bond yields rising to 6.53 percent on Monday, their highest since November. A level above 7 percent is widely seen as unsustainable and could force Spain to seek an international bailout, as did Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"Equities are likely to be stuck on the 'risk on/risk off' merry-go-round until we get some more stability and clarity around the goings-on in Europe," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

"The main game is the macro European outlook - namely Greek elections and Spanish banks."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has fallen 5.6 percent so far in May and is on track to post its third straight month of losses. Spain's IBEX, down 8.7 percent in May, is set to close the month in negative territory for a fifth time in a row.

The IBEX index fell 2.2 percent on Monday, weighed by banking heavyweights Santander and BBVA, with sentiment dampened by the growing cost to the public purse of shoring up the country's lenders.

Bankia shares hit record lows after the government proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender. Bankia's parent company BFA has asked for 19 billion euros ($23.8 billion) in government help, in addition to 4.5 billion the state has already pumped in to cover possible losses on repossessed property, loans and investments.

"At present equity markets are characterised by very low volumes. High frequency trading algorithms are the main and in some cases almost only players. That means that one can see periodic and often aggressive spikes but this is not a sign of confidence," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley.

"What will prompt investors into the market more strategically is an upturn in the global macroeconomy."

S&P 500 1,317.82 -0.22 % -2.86

NIKKEI 8,657.08 0.74 % 63.93

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.44 % 6.73

EUR/USD 1.2537 -0.02 % -0.0003

USD/JPY 79.47 0.01 % 0.0100

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.750 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.380 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,577.05 0.27 % $4.27

US CRUDE $91.44 0.64 % 0.58

COMPANY NEWS

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Management at the German hospital operator recommended that shareholders accept a 3.1 billion euro ($3.89 billion) takeover offer by Fresenius SE , though described a 90 percent acceptance threshold set by the bidder as a "high hurdle" to the deal. Related news

BANKIA

The bank is due to release more details about 2011 results after parent company BFA late Monday restated 2011 results to reflect at 3.3 billion euro ($4 billion) loss following a bailout from the state. 

UBS

UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday. For more, click on

ING

Japan's Nikko Asset Management and U.S.-based Principal Financial Group are among the suitors to advance to the next round of bidding for ING Groep's Asia asset management business in a deal that could be worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

DE LA RUE

Banknote printer De La Rue posted a 73 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong trading in its currency division and a deal to produce UK passports, and said a growing order book gave it confidence for 2012.

ROCHE

Two experimental skin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline - each designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells - look set to steal a march on Roche's pioneering melanoma treatment Zelboraf, according to Citigroup. For more, click on

PETROPLUS

Insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' Coryton refinery in the UK is likely to close after its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday it had failed to find a buyer that could pay $1 billion for the site.

THYSSENKRUPP VOESTALPINE

Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) reported that a cartel of rail track makers has cased a damage of 500 million euros, citing joint preliminary calculations of German rail company Deutsche Bahn with some of the cartel's former members. ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine have been subject to the antitrust probe into price fixing. Related news

LUFTHANSA

At least 80 of the 600 Pilots at Lufthansa's Austrian subsidiary AUA have resigned in protest against the group's restructuring programme, FTD reported, citing AUA works council sources.

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics Co launches its latest Galaxy S smartphone in Europe on Tuesday, with the third generation model expected to be even more successful than its predecessor. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)