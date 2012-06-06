(Adds detail, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, June 6 European shares are set to rise on Wednesday, mirroring gains in Asia, on expectations that recent disappointing economic data and the worsening euro zone credit crisis could prompt central banks to consider taking fresh measures to tackle the situation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to keep interest rates at 1.0 percent at its meeting on Wednesday, but could indicate a readiness to cut rates as early as next month given a weakening European economy and Spain's banking troubles.

Spain said it was losing access to credit markets and appealed to its European partners to help revive its banks, a distress signal sure to intensify global pressure on Europe to move faster to the aid of its fourth-largest economy.

"We expect (ECB) policymakers to announce a rate cut ... fully justified by weak fundamentals. However, given the current exceptional circumstances, we cannot rule out that the ECB decide to sit on its hands, waiting for further 'clarity' on the future of the monetary union before making any bold change in policy," Annalisa Piazza of Newedge Strategy said in a note.

Focus will also be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will speak on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on Thursday. Investors will look for hints of any policy support from the central bank.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.6-0.9 percent. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open as much as 0.8 percent higher, as trading resumes on the British stock market following a two-day holiday.

In another sign of deteriorating conditions, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six German banking groups and Austria's three largest banks, saying they faced risks if the euro zone crisis deepened.

Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.9 percent on stronger-than-expected U.S. services data and as Australia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent last quarter.

European shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday after a choppy, nervous session as investors tentatively bought into beaten-down shares, while U.S. stocks gained 0.2 to 0.7 percent.

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six German banking groups including Commerzbank and Austria's three-largest banks on Wednesday, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis deepens. Moody's delayed action on Deutsche Bank.

BANKIA

Bankia, Spain's fourth-largest bank, could get less than the 19 billion euros (US $24 billion) in aid it has asked for, two sources said on Tuesday, prolonging uncertainty surrounding a rescue that has added to fears that Spain itself would need a bailout.

AHOLD

The Dutch supermarket group reported weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday as increased promotional activities and higher wages hit margins in the Netherlands.

BP

BP is at risk of becoming a takeover target if it presses ahead with a sale of its $30 billion stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP and hands cash back to investors, shareholders have warned, The Daily Telegraph newspaper said on Monday.

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co are among several pharmaceutical giants that have submitted initial bids for Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the diabetes drugmaker that is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Late-stage trials of two experimental skin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline , each designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells, have found the drugs helped patients with fewer side effects than current chemotherapy.

BARCLAYS

The British bank is entitled to recover roughly $1.5 billion of disputed assets related to Lehman Brothers Holdings' bankruptcy, a U.S. federal judge said on Tuesday, reversing a decision by a federal bankruptcy judge.

TOTAL

Oman LNG expects to lift liquefied natural gas (LNG) production as much as a fifth by sometime in 2016 or 2017, allowing it to tap into its spare capacity and boost exports, a top company official told Reuters. Oman LNG is 51 percent owned by the government of Oman. Royal Dutch Shell owns 30 percent and France's Total and Japan's Mitsui also have stakes.

ROCHE

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Wednesday a trial had shown its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra was more effective in reducing swelling and tenderness in joints than Abbott Laboratories' top-selling Humira when given as a single treatment. For more, click on:

NOVARTIS

Patients suffering from the most severe form of childhood arthritis were less likely to experience a flare up in the disease when using Novartis' drug Ilaris compared to a pl acebo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. For more, click on:

E.ON

The German utility's plans to sell its waste-burning unit Energy from Waste are being further delayed and the deadline for binding bids has been extended beyond June 8, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FRANCE TELECOM

The French telecoms operator's shareholders on Tuesday rejected a resolution advocated by some of its employee shareholders that would have cut its dividend by nearly 30 percent.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said the French government had told it that it had lost "preferred bidder" status on a 750 million euro project to build a toll road bypass around Strasbourg. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)