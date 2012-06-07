PARIS, June 7 European stock index futures pointed to strong gains on Thursday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet policymakers in Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish banks and that further U.S. monetary stimulus may be on the way.

At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.7 percent.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's second-highest official laid out the case for the central bank to provide more support to the fragile economy. In a speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions, and her comments suggest the Fed may be close to easing policy again.

On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's banking sector, sources said.

"We see that there are a lot of discussions right now at the European Union level. It seems that new measures are in the pipeline, and that reassures the market," said Philippe Mimran, head of investment management at La Francaise AM.

"But we remain defensive for the moment, until at least the Greek elections. If the new government is pro-austerity, the market could strongly bounce, in which case we would be adding risk in our portfolios."

Investors awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.

The focus will also be on the Bank of England's policy decision, with a recent slump in British manufacturing activity raising the chances that the central bank will opt for more economic stimulus. The decision is due at 1100 GMT.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 4.3 percent since hitting an eight-month low on Friday, on track to post its best weekly performance since mid-March.

The index's next resistance level is at 2,166.5 points, representing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the drop from mid-April to last Friday.

COMPANY NEWS:

BANKIA

Spain's public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into nationalized bank Bankia on Wednesday, potentially heightening a backlash against the lender's bailout that has so far been spearheaded by small shareholders groups.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Germany's private and public-sector banks have agreed with employees on a staggered pay increase of 2.9 percent in July and again 2.5 percent in July 2013, plus a one-off payment of 350 euros.

DEXIA

Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary agreement on Friday to buy Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank, sources close to the deal said.

EU competition regulators temporaraily approved an extra 10 billion euros of funding guarantees for the Franco-Belgian group and said they would widen a probe to include this new state aid granted to the lender.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

French holiday operator said bookings declined 1.1 percent over the last four weeks as Europe's ongoing debt crisis leads fewer consumers to plan summer holidays. It also warned that core profits at its resorts would not be as high as expected this year.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA

Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance group.

RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN

The European Commission is set to propose tighter carbon emissions standards for new EU cars, according to a draft proposal that is likely to divide the auto industry.

GDF-SUEZ

The French gas and power group opened a trading floor in Singapore this week, seeking to boost investment in Asia with financial trading of crude oil, refined oil products, coal and gas.

CELESIO

Europe's largest drugs distributor is set to reshuffle its management, possibly leading to the departure of the board member in charge of its wholesale business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

