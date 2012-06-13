PARIS, June 13 European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's gains and tracking a late rally on Wall Street, but lingering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit the rise.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 39 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 20 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent.

On Tuesday, Spanish 10-year bond yields surged to their highest level in the history of the euro zone, moving closer to the 7 percent danger level and sparking concerns about whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking bailout.

Shares of cyclical companies such as miners will be in focus after an influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.

"GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent if there is no significant improvements in economic data for June," the overseas edition of the People's Daily quoted Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a top government think-tank, as saying. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.18 1.17 % 15.25 NIKKEI 8,594.69 0.68 % 57.97 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.73 0.33 % 1.56 EUR/USD 1.2495 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 79.63 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.476 -- 0.07 SPOT GOLD $1,608.64 -0.05 % -$0.86 US CRUDE $82.99 -0.4 % -0.33

