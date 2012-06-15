(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, June 15 European equities were expected to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in the U.S. and Asia overnight, after G20 officials told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections.

Ahead of the polls - which could determine whether Greece stays in the euro zone or exits with unpredictable contagion risks for the region - investors have been taking all bets off the table, pushing up volumes and leading to jittery trading.

The bookmakers forecast Britain's FTSE 100 to open 25 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 31 to 36 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 22 to 24 points, or as much as 0.8 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to 983.78 points on Thursday, trimming losses in late trade.

Investors will likely take some reassurance from the assertion that central bankers are on standby to ensure enough cash is flowing through the financial system, as well as from signals from the euro zone that it might consider giving the new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches its main bailout targets.

In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis.

Heavyweight energy producers may benefit from higher oil prices after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year.

However any market gains may prove short-lived given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Greece and the at-best mixed global economic outlook as underlined by weak U.S. jobs data on Thursday. More numbers from the world's biggest economy, including industrial production and several sentiment gauges, are due on Friday.

Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it had downgraded five Dutch banks, four of them by two notches, and warned a Greek exit of the euro would see further cuts, kicking off a long-awaited round of downgrades for major European institutions.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,329.10 1.08 % 14.22 NIKKEI 8,562.85 -0.07 % -6.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.64 % 2.99 EUR/USD 1.2641 0.12 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 78.88 -0.63 % -0.5000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.627 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.512 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,625.19 0.18 % $2.89 US CRUDE $84.61 0.83 % 0.70 (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)