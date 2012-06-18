LONDON, June 18 European shares are set to surge on Monday as a narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties over radical leftists eased concerns about the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, with cyclical stocks like banks seen rising sharply.

Greek shares slumped 25 percent last month and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 6.7 percent on worries that an exit of Greece from the currency bloc would destabilise markets and hurt companies exposed to the region, especially banks.

U.S. stock futures gained on Monday, the euro hit a one-month high, Asian stocks made sharp gains and metals prices surged following the election results that showed the two main pro-bailout parties were set to win 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament, just beating the radical leftists who rejected austerity measures.

Expectations of another round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve also supported sentiment, although investors are likely to remain cautious as policymakers are yet to come up with a bold plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis that has resulted in several European countries seeking international bailouts.

Leaders of the world's Group of 20 major economies, meeting for a summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, are set to confirm they will make new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Europe's debt crisis threatens to stretch Europe's own rescue funds, underscoring the need for a bigger war chest at the IMF.

Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE to open 60 to 63 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to gain 135 to 137 points, or as much as 2.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 52 to 53 points, or as much as 1.7 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0538 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,342.84 1.03 % 13.74

NIKKEI 8,722.98 1.79 % 153.66

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.45 % 6.88

EUR/USD 1.2709 -0.09 % -0.0011

USD/JPY 79.17 0.35 % 0.2800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.04

10-YR BUND YLD 1.471 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,621.99 -0.36 % -$5.80

US CRUDE $84.76 0.87 % 0.73

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)