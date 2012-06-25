By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 25 European stocks were set to open mixed on Monday following a two-session drop, as investors remained sceptical the June 28-29 European Union summit will make any substantial progress towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to down 0.15 percent.

According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund.

Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds.

The European Central Bank's move on Friday to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations in a bid to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector reassured investors and helped euro zone banking stocks pare losses and inch higher.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 6.7 percent since hitting a low in early June, helped by expectations of further action by central banks and euro zone leaders to prop up ailing Spanish banks and help ease the overall debt crisis, but the recovery rally stalled last week, hurt by mounting worries over the outlook for the global economy after grim macro data from the United States and China.

But despite the negative market sentiment prevailing, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index - Europe's main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX - has tumbled 25 percent last week, to a 2-1/2 month low of 25.17, breaking a usually strong negative correlation with stocks.

The last time there was such a drop in the correlation between the volatility index and underlying equities was in mid-December, at the start of a 20 percent rally in euro zone stocks that lasted three months.

"Investors are sitting on cash piles, and with so much negativity out there, we could see a major bounce triggered by just a few headlines," said Derek Lawless, head of ETX Capital France.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,335.02 0.72 % 9.51 NIKKEI 8,734.62 -0.72 % -63.73 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.35 -0.53 % -2.47 EUR/USD 1.2527 -0.2 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 80.10 -0.44 % -0.3500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.652 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.560 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,571.74 0.02 % $0.30 US CRUDE $80.16 0.5 % 0.40

COMPANY NEWS:

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer and maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, is in talks to buy the 50 percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not already own, said a person familiar with the matter - in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third biggest lender is negotiating with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy about issuing at least 1 billion euros of government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank may shore up its capital by issuing 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.26 billion) of convertible bonds or CoCos ahead of schedule and will stick with current chief Brady Dougan in part because of a lack of alternatives, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

The board backed the bank's management under Chief Executive Brady Dougan, an attmpt to smooth ruffled investor nerves after two recent setbacks including a stinging rebuke on capital from the Swiss National Bank. For more, click on .

SPANISH BANKS

Spain's government is expected to make a formal request to Brussels for up to 100 billion euros in aid for its banking system on Monday.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer is in talks with Bank of America about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit, is particularly interested in its presence in Asia and Latin America, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told a newspaper.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup have sent a presentation of the company, which has been put up for sale by Telecom Italia, to Sky Italia, Discovery Channel and Al Jazeera, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Expressions of interest for the media unit will be examined by Telecom Italia's board on June 28.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Greek group OTE, the biggest telecoms operator in southeastern Europe, which is 40 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, plans to sell its Bulgarian units to help refinance 3.4 billion euros debt maturing in the next two years.

EADS

Airbus's revised target to deliver its new widebody A350 passenger jet during the first half of 2014 is "challenging" but "achievable", the company's CEO Fabrice Bregier told the Financial Times on Monday.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases group said it has formally signed the deal to acquire a 70.49 percent stake in home healthcare company LVL Medical for 30.89 euros a share.

BMW

The German premium car maker and Toyota Motor Corp are planning to expand cooperation beyond green car technology and diesel engines, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday without citing sources.

LANXESS

The German chemical maker is "very well underway" to meet its operating-profit goal of 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 billion) by 2015, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Duettmann. The company will keep enlisting shareholders in rising profits, though dividend payouts will "probably not change dramatically" in the next two to three years.

STATOIL

Oil workers in Norway went on strike from Sunday, shutting down oil and gas production at two major Statoil-operated oil fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about 150,000 barrels per day of production. It will take about four-five days to shut down the Heidrun and Oseberg fields. For more on the story, double click on

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics said it expects sales of its new Galaxy S III, launched at the end of last month, to top 10 million during July. Samsung also predicted earnings from its handset division would be higher in the current second quarter than in January-March, countering market concerns that tight supplies of the new Galaxy model and the weak global economy would pressure earnings at Asia's most valuable technology firm.  (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)