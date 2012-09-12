PARIS, Sept 12 European stocks were seen inching up on
Wednesday, although gains could be limited as investors await a German
Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund before
committing further money to equities and extending the market's three-month
rally.
At 0634 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent.
The German Court is widely expected to give a green light to the bailout
fund, although there have been worries over potential conditions that could be
attached to the approval.
Investors were also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins its
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some type of new
monetary stimulus to boost the frail U.S. economy, ranging from a new round of
bond buying known as quantitative easing to further extending the Fed's
commitment to keeping interest rates near zero.
Equities have strongly rallied since early June, with the euro zone's blue
chip Euro STOXX 50 index surging 25 percent, lifted by expectations
of bold central bank action to revive economic growth and tackle the euro zone
debt crisis.
"There is very little that would change the course north," GFT market
strategist Andrew Taylor wrote in a note.
"An outright 'No' by the German Court would work, but anything less, like a
'Yes' with conditions, will only have a limited impact as any negatives will be
brushed aside with minds quickly shifting to the fact that QE3 is apparently a
done deal."
The recent rally has propelled stock valuation ratios to levels not seen in
more than a year, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The broad STOXX 600 index currently trades at 10.8 times 12-month
forward earnings, its highest price-to-earnings ratio since early May 2011,
although it remains well below a 10-year average of 12.4.
The Euro STOXX 50's next big resistance at 2,611 points, representing a peak
hit in March.
"A lot of European indexes are hovering around medium- to long-term
resistances and we still need to rally just a bit more and close the week, or
even better the month, above these resistances to definitely switch to a bullish
trend," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"But for now, until we get these conditions, it's better to stay cautious."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,433.56 0.31 % 4.48
NIKKEI 8,959.96 1.73 % 152.58
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.31 1.17 % 5.81
EUR/USD 1.2871 0.13 % 0.0017
USD/JPY 77.88 0.17 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.720 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.579 -- 0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,737.00 0.31 % $5.36
US CRUDE $97.25 0.08 % 0.08
COMPANY NEWS:
SANTANDER, BBVA
Spain's three biggest banks - Santander, BBVA and La Caixa - will each
contribute up to 2 billion euros to the country's 18 billion euro regional
liquidity mechanism (FLA) to be guaranteed by state bonds, Expansion reported,
citing unnamed source with knowledge of the matter.
GLENCORE
The commodities traders would dispose of Xstrata's stake in platinum
miner Lonmin if it can win over Qatari investors to its 23 billion
pounds takeover, the Daily Mail wrote.
The market appears overly sceptical about Glencore's chances of
success with its raised offer for Xstrata. Breakingviews' calculations
suggest the companies' shares are pricing in just a 57 percent likelihood of the
Swiss commodity trader's revised bid for the mining giant succeeding. That feels
unusually low given that Glencore's offer is hard not to recommend.
IBERIA
Spanish unions fear more than 6,000 lay-offs at air carrier Iberia, owned by
International Airlines Group (IAG), and the sale of its handling business as
part of a major restructuring plan expected by the end of this month, Expansion
reported.
ACS, SACYR
Spanish infrastructure fund Globalvia, owned by FCC and Bankia
, is negotiating the purchase of motorway assets owned by debt-laden
peers ACS and Sacyr in Spain and abroad, Expansion reported, without citing
sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's largest lender hosts its second investor day following Tuesday's
announcement it would cut bonuses, axe more jobs as well as sell assets to meet
tougher capital rules and end a risk-taking culture driven by short-term gain.
UNICREDIT
The Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it launched an auction to buy
back 1 billion euros of its asset backed securities as part of its "strategic
goal to optimise its balance sheet."
REPSOL
The Spanish oil company has received at least six offers from other firms
for the package of stakes in liquefied natural gas plants which it put up for
sale earlier this year, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Separately, Cinco Dias said Repsol will not be able to take legal action
against Argentina with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) over the loss of its YPF unit until 2014 after a precedent set
by a case by Daimler.
BASF
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to increase
its stake in German gas trader Wingas, a joint venture with BASF, as Gazprom
seeks to expand its presence in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency
cited gas market sources as saying.
FRAPORT
The airport operator's main hub Frankfurt handled 4.6 percent more
passengers in August than a year earlier. Frankfurt airport's cargo volume was
down 4.1 percent.
STALLERGENES
The French biopharmaceutical company kept its full-year goals for 5-7
percent sales growth and an operating margin unchanged from 2011 after
first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose
11.5 percent to 44.9 million euros on sales up 5.5 percent.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility said on Tuesday it had approved the issue of one or
more bonds for up to 5 billion euros by December 31, 2013 to extend the average
maturity of its debt.