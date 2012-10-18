LONDON, Oct 18 European shares were set to edge higher on Thursday for the fourth straight day of gains, with figures pointing to a year-end rebound in the Chinese economy and encouraging U.S. housing starts data improving sentiment. China grew at a rate of 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009, but the figures matched expectations. Other data such as fixed asset investment, retail sales and industrial output slightly exceeded forecasts. The numbers followed Wednesday's data showing groundbreaking on new U.S. homes jumped 15 percent in September, the quickest pace since July 2008, indicating that the housing sector was recovering. However, gains in European shares were expected to be capped because of uncertainty over whether Spain will seek a bailout, and ahead of a meeting of European leaders, who will try to bridge differences over plans for a banking union. No substantial decisions are expected, reviving worries about complacency in tackling the three-year-old debt crisis. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 1 to 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 2 to 6 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.91 0.41 % 5.99 NIKKEI 8,970.29 1.86 % 163.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.42 % 2.21 EUR/USD 1.3098 -0.14 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 79.12 0.25 % 0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.811 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.653 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,748.20 -0.09 % -$1.49 US CRUDE $92.09 -0.03 % -0.03 * Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP * Nikkei hits three-week high on China GDP, softer yen * S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow * Euro stays near 1-mth high on Spain hopes,global optimism * Brent crude steady above $113 * Gold steady after China data, euro zone summit eyed * London copper edges up for 3rd day * Treasuries-Prices fall on improved homes data