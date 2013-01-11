LONDON, Jan 11 European stocks are seen opening higher on Friday as investors use signs of an improvement in the global economy to add to equities holdings, according to dealers, with a key European index remaining close to a near two-year high. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 12 to 17 points, or up by as much as 0.3 percent. Germany's DAX is seen rising by 19 to 22 points, or up by as much as 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 is seen up by 7 to 8 points, representing a rise of 0.2 percent. Some Asian shares fell on Friday following a pickup in Chinese inflation although the underlying sentiment toward equities was supported by indications of an improving outlook for global economies. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down by 0.3 percent to 1,164.65 points on Thursday, after rising to as high as 1,170.29 points earlier in the session, a level not seen since March 2011. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.12 0.76 % 11.1 NIKKEI 10,801.5 1.4 % 148.93 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 557.90 -0.23 % -1.30 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3261 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 89.04 0.29 % 0.2600 10-YR US TSY 1.905 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.572 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,672.4 -0.13 % -$2.19 US CRUDE $93.85 0.03 % 0.03 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat after China CPI, yen slides > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high > Nikkei hits 23-mth high on Abe's comments; Fast Retailing shines > TREASURIES-Prices fall on ECB talk, but debt sale tempers losses > FOREX-Yen hits 2 1/2-year low on Abe, Japan c/a deficit > PRECIOUS-Gold takes breather; Tokyo gold strikes record high > METALS-London copper gains, China outlook supports > Brent drops from 3-month high after China inflation data