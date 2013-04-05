PARIS, April 5 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks set to add to a sharp two-session slide, on mounting worries over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery ahead of monthly jobs data. At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100 , for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. All eyes will be on U.S. non-farm payrolls figures, due at 1230 GMT. The data is expected to show employers added 200,000 jobs last month, however recent weak figures including Thursday's report showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rising to a four-month high, have raised doubts about March payrolls and sparked worries that stocks have gotten ahead of themselves. Societe Generale analysts, which have a forecast of 230,000 jobs, warned that equities, especially U.S. stocks, have been overheating. "Our calculations show that the ongoing rally in risky assets and in particular in equities cannot be justified by the NFP (non-farm payrolls) dynamics... Only a NFP print of above 300,000 will bring closer the model and the market values for S&P 500," the analysts wrote in a note. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 2.2 percent in the past two sessions, hurt by a string of poor U.S. and European macro data. The index has been in a downtrend since mid-March, down 0.6 percent year-to-date, a contrast with Wall Street benchmarks which are trading at record highs. "European stock indexes are now quite fragile after the recent turbulence, and they tend to react more strongly to negative newsflow than other markets," said Guillaume Dumans, co-ahead of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment. "This has sparked a flight to quality in favour of markets with a stronger momentum, such as Wall Street." Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei surged 1.6 percent while the yen sank to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar, a day after the Bank of Japan announced massive stimulus measures to revive the world's third-biggest economy. The BoJ move, however, failed to boost Asian shares ex-Japan, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.2 percent as investors move the sidelines while tensions rise in the Korean peninsula, and ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,559.98 0.4 % 6.29 NIKKEI 12,833.64 1.58 % 199.1 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.11 -1.52 % -8.17 EUR/USD 1.2919 -0.12 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 96.09 -0.25 % -0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.775 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.249 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,550.00 -0.17 % -$2.71 US CRUDE $93.09 -0.18 % -0.17 > GLOBAL MRKTS-Nikkei soars on BOJ, Asia shares dip before US jobs > Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but U.S. data a drag > Japanese stocks, gov't bonds jump after BOJ unveils massive stimulus > FOREX-Yen plummets to 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's radical stimulus > PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 10-mth low, U.S. jobs data in focus > METALS-Copper underpinned ahead of payrolls, BoJ supports > Brent off 5-month low, but heads for worst week in a month COMPANY NEWS: TELECOM ITALIA Shares in Telecom Italia surged after reports the debt-laden Italian telecoms company could discuss merging with Hutchison Whampoa's Italian wireless unit H3G at next week's board meeting. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom had no comment on whether it was considering sweetening the terms of a proposed merger of T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS, softening an earlier denial of a Reuters report. Two people familiar with Deutsche Telekom's thinking told Reuters on Thursday the company was looking into improving the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week. Related news TELEFONICA Telefonica, Europe's biggest telecoms operator by revenue, has received a 200 million euro ($257.1 million) financing facility from the Canadian export agency to buy BlackBerry smartphones and services. SIEMENS A six-year pact binding Siemens and Nokia in Nokia Siemens Networks expired on Thursday with sources at the two parent companies saying there was no sale in sight for at least the next few months. ATLANTIA Motorway operator Atlantia said on Thursday traffic volumes on its Italian network had fallen 2.9 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period of 2012. PIRELLI, CAMFIN Italian holding company Camfin, which controls tyremaker Pirelli, said on Thursday its net profit in 2012 rose 30 percent to 70.1 million euros thanks to lower losses at its troubled property unit, Prelios. ALSTOM The French engineering company said it had won a 750 million-euro ($964.05 million) contract to supply equipment for Saudi Arabia's Yanbu 3 power and desalination plant.