LONDON, April 8 European equities were set to edge higher on
Monday, with expectations that recent poor data might force central banks to
keep their liquidity support for a longer period prompting investors to take
advantage of a one-month low in share prices.
At 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.5 percent.
Japanese stocks rose 2.5 percent to trade near a five-year high on
the Bank of Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds, while Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs data after a series of poor numbers raised expectations
the Federal Reserve to continue with its accommodative policies, which partly
led European shares to a 4-1/2-year high last month.
"If data continues to be weak in the coming weeks, markets might get a
repeat of the previous years - a good end and beginning of the year and weaker
markets going into spring and the summer," Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC, in Brussels, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.6 percent to a one-month low on
Friday, the biggest one-day decline in five months, after data showed American
employers hired at the weakest pace in nine months in March.
"Our European calls look constructive at this stage, but the bias has been
to sell," IG markets said in a note. "The moves by the BoJ of late and
commitment of the Fed mean the ample liquidity in the capital markets makes
equities very difficult to short at present."
However, gains were likely to be capped following the outbreak of bird flu
in China, which could hurt travel and leisure stocks, geopolitical tension in
Asia on concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test or a missile launch
this week, and ahead of the first-quarter earnings season.
Earnings forecasts have been scaled back heading into first-quarter reports,
due to start on Monday with U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa. S&P 500 earnings
are expected to have risen just 1.6 percent from a year ago, according to
Thomson Reuters data, down from a 4.3 percent forecast in January.
Macquarie said in a recent note the fourth-quarter was the third European
reporting season in a row in which earnings had disappointed. In the
fourth-quarter, about 48 percent firms had missed predictions, while 33 percent
had beaten. In the second and third quarters of 2012, only 33 percent and 36
percent companies respectively had beaten expectations.
Investors kept an eye on the developments in the euro zone after Portugal's
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Sunday the government will cut
spending to meet targets agreed with its lenders after a court overturned key
austerity measures.
Analysts said the government's failure to meet targets could lead to the
speculation of a new bailout and unsettle the stock market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0652 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,553.28 -0.43 % -6.7
NIKKEI 13,192.59 2.8 % 358.95
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 526.60 -0.57 % -3.02
EUR/USD 1.2987 0.1 % 0.0013
USD/JPY 98.63 0.81 % 0.7900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.709 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.224 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,580.04 -0.09 % -$1.46
US CRUDE $93.02 0.35 % 0.32
COMPANY NEWS
EADS
Industry sources said on Sunday that International Airlines Group,
which owns both BA and Spain's Iberia, appeared close to ordering approximately
20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft worth $332 million apiece at list prices.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank may cut between 600 and 700 jobs as part of a broader
cost-cutting drive in the face of stagnant growth in its home market, three
union sources told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will buy U.S. commercial property
loans from Deutsche Bank worth about $3.7 billion. [ID: nBw075093a]
LUFTHANSA
German trade union Verdi has threatened to stage strikes in April just
before wage talks with Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa.
DEOLEO, BANKIA
Spanish olive oil cooperative Hojiblanca is considering buying nationalised
lender Bankia's 16 percent stake in food group Deoleo, Hojiblanca's director
general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
TECHNIP
The oil services group said on Monday it had secured a sizable lump-sum
contract with Total for an offshore project in the Republic of the
Congo. No financial details were given.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural Fenosa's plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
in Italy suffered a setback on Friday when Italy's environment ministry
suspended an environmental permit.
EUROBANK
National Bank's plan to absorb Eurobank to form Greece's biggest banking
group will be suspended until both are recapitalised, and a state bank support
fund will decide if the they should merge, a Finance Ministry official said on
Sunday.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut said net
profit fell 7.4 percent in the half year to February, just short of forecasts,
hit by investments and costs related to a recent acquisition. For more, click
on:
VIVENDI
Abu Dhabi state-owned telecoms company Etisalat has lined up an $8
billion dual-tranche loan facility to finance its bid to acquire Vivendi's stake
in Maroc Telecom, bankers working on the deal said.