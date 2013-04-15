PARIS, April 15 European stocks are set to dip on Monday, adding
to the previous session's sell-off as weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data
from China fuels worries over the pace of global growth.
At 0618 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down around 0.1
percent.
Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first
quarter, with the annual rate of growth easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9
percent pace set in the previous quarter, a weaker reading than a Reuters poll
consensus forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion for the first three months of
the year.
A recent surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth
had led many investors to anticipate a possible surprise on the upside.
The data sent commodity prices sharply lower, with copper dropping to its
lowest level in eight months, which could hurt shares of heavyweight miners
, already down 15 percent so far this year - the worst performance among
European sectors.
Oil and gas stocks such as BP, Total and Repsol
could also retreat on Monday as oil futures sank on the back of China's data,
down more than $2 a barrel, with Brent hitting a fresh nine-month low
below $101.
"Last week's plunge in commodity prices has continued in Asia this morning
but continues to be largely ignored by equity markets, despite growing evidence
that economic growth is likely to continue to disappoint on the downside,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.
Banking shares will also be in the spotlight on Monday after Germany said
that a European banking union will require changes to EU law, in a call that
could slow completion of the plan designed to underpin the euro currency.
Speaking after a meeting of European Union finance ministers on Saturday,
Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the EU's Lisbon treaty had to
be changed to allow common rules on shutting troubled banks - a central element
of the union.
European shares fell on Friday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index losing 1.5 percent, reversing half of the week's gains,
knocked lower by revived worries about Cyprus's bailout plan and an unexpected
drop in U.S. monthly retail sales.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28 % -4.52
NIKKEI 13,275.66 -1.55 % -209.48
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.03 -0.72 % -3.85
EUR/USD 1.3072 -0.46 % -0.0060
USD/JPY 98.08 0.3 % 0.2900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.728 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.265 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,448.84 -2 % -$29.51
US CRUDE $88.98 -2.53 % -2.31
COMPANY NEWS:
CENTRICA
The British utility and Qatar Petroleum International (QPI) have bought a
package of natural gas and crude oil assets from Suncor Energy for C$1
billion ($987 million), the two companies said on Monday.
H&M
Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its like-for-like
sales fell for a sixth straight month in March, by 12 percent in local
currencies from a year earlier.
BETFAIR
CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, said it
had held talks about making a takeover offer for British online gambling firm
Betfair.
EDF, GDF-SUEZ, RENAULT
France's industry minister on Sunday said the French government was mulling
possible cuts in the state's stakes in some partly state-owned companies in the
energy and transport sectors while seeking to keep influence in their
management.
CONTINENTAL
The German auto parts and tyre maker suffered a sharper-than-expected drop
in first-quarter group sales, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CFO Wolfgang
Schaefer, as the slump in core European car markets was exacerbated by bad
weather and fewer working days.
COMMERZBANK
The head of Germany's second-largest lender defended a planned 2.5
billion-euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase to repay the German government
bail-out money received during the 2008 financial crisis, Der Spiegel reported,
citing an interview.
SIEMENS
The German engineering conglomerate warned that its fiscal second quarter
will be hit by problems at railway technology and power transmission operations,
confirming an interview with CFO Joe Kaeser published by Rheinische Post.
DAIMLER
The German car maker may reap a higher-than-expected booking gain of 2.9
billion euros from the revaluation of its holding in EADS EAD.PA, Focus
reported, without citing the source of the information. Daimler had estimated
the booking gain to be 2.7 billion euros.
Separately, the company plans to launch a new line of small luxury vehicles
at its Mercedes-Benz division to rival premium-market leader BMW's BMWG.DE Mini
brand, Focus reported, without citing the source of the information.
CLARIANT
Swiss chemicals firm Clariant CLN.VX has signed a deal with Ecolab Inc
to buy some of its deep water assets in the Gulf of Mexico but is not
disclosing financial details.
IMPREGILO
Italian builder Salini, taking over larger rival Impregilo, expects the
merged group to double revenues over the next three years helped by expansion in
the Americas and Australia, its head said in a newspaper interview.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The board of Italy's loss-making RCS MediaGroup approved on Sunday the broad
terms of a capital increase and a debt refinancing plan needed for its
turnaround plan.
TELECOM ITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO
An integration between Telecom Italia and 3 Italia "is an option to consider
with attention and interest," Enrico Cucchiani, chief executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo told Il Sole 24 Ore. Intesa Sanpaolo is a shareholder in Telco, the
holding which owns 22.4 percent in Telecom Italia.
ENI
Eni has been awarded a new exploration Production Sharing Contract ("PSC")
covering an area of 662 sq km adjacent to the offshore Kitan field, in the Timor
Sea, the company said on Saturday.