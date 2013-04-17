LONDON, April 17 European stocks are expected to rise on
Wednesday after three straight sessions of falls, as investors balance the muted
growth outlook against the chance of continued monetary stimulus from global
central banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst has suffered under a resurgence of
global growth concerns following disappointing data from both China and the
United States this week, and is off 3.6 percent from 4-1/2 year highs hit in
mid-March.
These concerns have been reflected in the recent losing streak, as weak
German data and a lacklustre update by luxury group LVMH heightened
concerns about the earnings outlook for European companies took European shares
to a third straight losing session on Tuesday.
However, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that weak
jobs data underscored the need for further central bank support.
"(Federal Reserve officials Janet) Yellen and (William) Dudley were at it
again yesterday, talking about quantitative easing continuing, and everyone got
excited about that," Nick Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy at
BTIG, said.
"But it only helps support stock markets, it's not helping the underlying
economy or the unemployment situation, which is what the intention was."
Ahead of the cash market open, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's
FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were
all 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent higher.
Disappointing factory data from the United States on Tuesday was accompanied
by falling consumer prices in March for the first time in four months, also
encouraging the continuation of easy monetary policy which has helped support
stock markets globally.
Expectations of further central bank easing helped oil return above
$100 per barrel, while also supporting to gold, which had suffered steep
losses at the start the week, hitting gold miners.
BTIG's Xanders said that further falls in gold could trigger investor
caution, with eyes also on the earnings season.
U.S. stocks received a boost from improved outlooks from Coca-Cola and
Johnson & Johnson for their first quarter results, helping to improve global
sentiment over riskier asset classes.
However, top analysts are predicting an average miss of 3.9 percent of
consensus earnings estimates for this quarter among the DJ STOXX Europe 600
companies, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
"When healthcare is the best performing sector by a mile, it tells you that
people are hiding in equity rather than actually believing in any sort of
recovery," Xanders said.
"I don't think healthcare will have any issues during the earnings season,
but other more cyclical sectors are betting on a second half rebound, which is a
bold ask."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,574.57 1.43 % 22.21
NIKKEI 13,382.89 1.22 % 161.45
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 533.50 0.22 % 1.19
EUR/USD 1.317 -0.05 % -0.0006
USD/JPY 98.29 0.79 % 0.7700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.716 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.274 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,374.51 0.49 % $6.72
US CRUDE $88.58 -0.16 % -0.14
> Risk assets rebound on earnings, policy expectations
> US STOCKS-Wall St gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings and data
> Nikkei rebounds as exporters gain on renewed yen weakness
> TREASURIES-Prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain
> FOREX-Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters ease
> PRECIOUS-U.S. gold futures fall 1 pct but cash rises
> METALS-Copper drifts, U.S. easing expectations support
> Brent rebounds above $100 but demand growth concerns remain
COMPANY NEWS:
EDENRED
The voucher and prepaid card provider said growth in Latin America drove
sales 6.3 percent higher on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, and
demand in Europe was stable despite a difficult economy.
DAIMLER EADS
German carmaker Daimler began selling its remaining stake in Airbus's owner
EADS as part of a wider overhaul of the European aerospace group's core
ownership nearly 13 years after its creation.
EDF
A lack of investment in maintenance at EDF's nuclear power plants is partly
to blame for the high unavailability rate of the country's ageing 58 reactors,
the head of France's nuclear watchdog said.
TESCO
Britain's biggest retailer confirmed it will exit its loss-making Fresh &
Easy business in the United States, taking a 1 billion pound ($1.53 billion)
write-off that sent its year profit down for the first time in two decades. The
world's third-largest stores group said on Wednesday it made a pretax profit of
1.96 billion pounds in the year to Feb. 13, down 51.5 percent. {ID:nWLB002CN]
BURBERRY GROUP
The British luxury group posted a better-than-expected rise in revenue for
the second half of the year, boosted by strong retail sales across Asia Pacific.
ING
The Dutch financial services group's U.S. unit plans to price shares in its
IPO at between $21 and $24 each, valuing the company at up to $6.16 billion in
what could be the second-largest public offering this year.
SABADELL
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB will decide the results of the auction
of nationalised bank Banco Gallego on Wednesday, with Banco Sabadell seen as the
most likely winner, Spanish media reported.
LUFTHANSA
The airline is due to start a third round of negotiations with trade union
Verdi over pay for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo,
Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground
crews.
SANTANDER
The Bank of Spain said it would open new proceedings to decide the fate of
Santander's Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who holds a criminal conviction,
after the country passed a law last week that could help keep him in his post.
BAYER
Pharmaceutical company Actavis Inc said on Tuesday it would once
again sell a generic version of Bayer's Yaz after an appeals court ruled that
Bayer's patent for the oral contraceptive was invalid.
GETINGE
Swedish medical technology group Getinge is due to release its first-quarter
report at about 1000 GMT. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation are seen at 818 million crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
IMPREGILO, FONDIARIA
Impregilo exits the blue-chip FTSE MIB index on Wednesday, replaced by
Fondiaria-Sai.
DEUTSCHE POST
Trade union Verdi said it called on 500 employees at the company to strike
on Wednesday morning over demands for higher wages. The union estimated around
500,000 letters or parcels would not reach their destination because of the
strike.
PESCANOVA
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement Tuesday evening that 2012
financial results documents it has received from the fish-finger maker did not
comply with required accounting standards, possibly opening the door to
sanctions.
EURONAV
The crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss than a year
earlier in the first quarter as overcapacity depressed freight rates and said
rates in the second quarter were poor.
LUXOTTICA
A put seller came into focus in Italy's eyewear maker Luxottica Group on
Tuesday afternoon. The trade involved the sale of 20,000 10.6 percent out-of-the
money May $45 strike puts for 8.5 cents to open the largest options position in
the name, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz. The transaction was similar
to a 10-cent April $45 strike put seller that showed up a month ago, but
Tuesday's trade is double the size and appears to suggest a strong view that $45
is an attractive price to own shares, Schwartz said.
BHP BILLITON
The miner's focus on U.S. onshore oil drilling is starting to pay off with a
15 percent rise in liquids production in the latest quarter, as the miner drills
new wells in its giant shale holdings in Texas.
RIO TINTO
Kennecott Utah Copper, which is owned by the FTSE 100-listed mining company,
said on Tuesday it is invoking force majeure with respect to contracts with
copper cathode and sulphuric acid customers after last week's huge landslide at
its Bingham Canyon copper mine.