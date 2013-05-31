PARIS, May 31 European stocks were set to open mixed on Friday,
ahead of a batch of U.S. data that should shed light on the outlook for the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.04 percent, for
UK's FTSE 100 down 0.14 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.12
percent and for France's CAC down 0.05 percent.
European and U.S. stocks inched higher on Thursday while Tokyo's Nikkei
bounced back, after downbeat U.S. economic data including
lower-than-expected GDP growth, a rise in new jobless benefits claims and tepid
pending home sales reassured investors that the Fed would not scale back its
bond buying soon.
"The data has been mixed and investors are a bit confused, and I think the
market will be zigzagging until next week's payrolls figures," a Paris-based
equity and exchange-traded funds trader said.
Investors awaited the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer
sentiment index due at 1355 GMT on Friday, as well as personal income and
consumption data, due at 1230 GMT, and the Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT.
In Europe, the market will also keep an eye on data on euro zone inflation
and unemployment, due at 0900 GMT.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 1.2
percent so far during the volatile week. The index has surged about 10 percent
since mid-April, boosted by massive liquidity injections by central banks,
including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities aimed at boosting economic growth.
But the rally has been losing steam in the past week after a batch of robust
U.S. macro data including consumer confidence sparked speculation the Fed might
soon start to trim its quantitative easing programme.
Investors have been particularly nervous since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
last week said the central bank may decide to taper its programme within the
next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam,
sparking a surge in Treasuries yields.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,654.41 0.37 % 6.05
NIKKEI 13,774.54 1.37 % 185.51
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 544.99 -0.32 % -1.75
EUR/USD 1.3042 -0.06 % -0.0008
USD/JPY 100.85 0.13 % 0.1300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.101 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.503 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,417.40 0.29 % $4.15
US CRUDE $93.43 -0.19 % -0.18
COMPANY NEWS:
SANTANDER
Spain's biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday it had reached a deal with
U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to
sell them a 50 percent stake in its asset management arm.
UBS
UBS is set to raise pay for investment bankers by an average 9 percent to
entice staff into staying by lifting salaries to market rates, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. For more, click on
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica holds its annual shareholder meeting.
Its board is also set to vote on resuming dividend payments, which it canceled
last year as part of a drive to cut debt.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni plans to sell a stake in Galp Energia
worth around 690 million euros at market prices, as it presses ahead
with plans to exit the Portuguese energy company.
The oil major said on Thursday it had approved the possible issue of bonds
for a value of up to 3 billion euros or its equivalent in other currencies.
TUI TRAVEL
British holiday company TUI Travel said on Friday it would buy 60 new planes
from Boeing with a value of $6.1 billion in a deal which is so large it
will be subject to shareholder approval.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Shareholders of RCS MediaGroup on Thursday voted in favour of a rights issue
of up to 600 million euros needed to keep the money-losing publisher in
business.
BAYER
Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE is recommending a new eye drug from
Bayer and Regeneron, after a price discount was offered for
its use on the state health service.
PARMALAT
Italian dairy firm Parmalat said on Thursday it reached an agreement to cut
the purchase price of sister company Lactalis American Group by $130 million.
BANCO POPOLARE
Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday that a buyback on
securities issued by the bank would boost its Core Tier 1 capital ratio by 7
basis points.
ROCHE
There are no benefits from giving patients with severe flu a double dose of
Roche's drug Tamiflu, despite calls by some experts for the use of higher doses
in the most serious cases.
TOTAL
The colourful boss of the French oil major is unlikely to be felled by
demands he stand trial over alleged bribes to Iran as Christophe de Margerie
enters a crucial phase of his high-stakes turnaround plan for the oil firm, with
no clear successors.
SOLARWORLD
CEO Frank Asbeck confirmed in an interview with Handelsblatt that the group
was in talks with Qatari joint venture QSTec over a minority stake and said he
would invest at least 10 million euros himself in the group.