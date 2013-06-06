LONDON, June 6 European stocks are seen weakening further on Thursday, tracking fresh losses on U.S. and Asian equity markets over mounting concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper an economic stimulus programme that has helped drive a stock market rally this year. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX is seen opening down by 6 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 is also seen opening 4 to 6 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. "Weak closes in Europe yesterday are set to be exasperated today as the bearishness persisted overnight with US markets closing on their lows and Asian markets firmly in the red," London Capital dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England announce interest rate decisions on Thursday. Both are expected to leave rates unchanged, with the ECB holding off from fresh policy action to see whether an economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,608.90 -1.38 % -22.48 NIKKEI 13,076.4 0.47 % 61.55 2 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.84 % -4.49 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3099 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 99.33 0.27 % 0.2700 10-YR US TSY 2.100 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.512 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,398.1 -0.34 % -$4.70 0 US CRUDE $94.00 0.28 % 0.26 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed stimulus jitters drive Asian shares to 2013 lows > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount > Nikkei snaps back below 13,000 in choppy trade, nears bear market territory > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds gain on safety bid as ADP data disappoint > FOREX-Dollar-yen dragged around by Nikkei, Aussie stuck in the crosshairs > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as India's import duty hike stokes demand worries > METALS-Copper slips from 2-wk high on Fed rollback worries > Brent slips below $103 on stimulus worries; US stockpile aids