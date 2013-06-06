LONDON, June 6 European stocks are seen weakening further on Thursday, tracking fresh losses on U.S. and Asian equity markets over mounting concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper an economic stimulus programme that has helped drive a stock market rally this year. The futures contract for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was down by 0.2 percent by 0615 GMT. The futures contract fell 0.3 percent on Germany's DAX and on the UK's FTSE 100 and it also weakened 0.1 percent on France's CAC. U.S. stock markets hit all-time highs in May, with Germany's DAX also reaching a record high while the FTSE 100 rose to its highest level in nearly 13 years. However, markets have since pulled back in the last week due to expectations that mounting signs of a U.S. economic recovery may lead the Fed to start to scale back a bond-buying programme, known as "quantitative easing" (QE), which had helped propel equities higher in the first quarter of 2013. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday to 1,192.77 points, a level not seen since late April, although the index is still up by some 6 percent since the start of 2013. "The panic over the Fed is a bit silly as they won't do anything over the summer, and I don't think they will move until September at the earliest," said McLaren Securities managing director Terry Torrison. "It won't be a disaster but we are due for a little pullback, maybe another 2 to 3 percent on the DAX. A lot of people have put a lot of cash into the markets and are fully invested in the short-term, so there's room for a pullback," he added. Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England announce interest rate decisions on Thursday. Both are expected to leave rates unchanged, with the ECB holding off from fresh policy action to see whether an economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,608.90 -1.38 % -22.48 NIKKEI 12,904.02 -0.85 % -110.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.84 % -4.53 EUR/USD 1.3102 0.07 % 0.0009 USD/JPY 99.15 0.09 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.096 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.512 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,396.26 -0.47 % -$6.54 US CRUDE $93.82 0.09 % 0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed stimulus jitters drive Asian shares to 2013 lows > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount > Nikkei snaps back below 13,000 in choppy trade, nears bear market territory > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds gain on safety bid as ADP data disappoint > FOREX-Dollar-yen dragged around by Nikkei, Aussie stuck in the crosshairs > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as India's import duty hike stokes demand worries > METALS-Copper slips from 2-wk high on Fed rollback worries > Brent stays near $103 on stimulus fears COMPANY NEWS: JOHNSON MATTHEY : Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit, as its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped offset the impact of weak precious metals prices. EASYJET : The budget airline posted a 3.4 percent rise in May passenger numbers. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : The German state has decided it wants cash dividend payments from its stake in Deutsche Telekom, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after the company offered an alternative stock option. MAN SE /VOLKSWAGEN : Major MAN shareholder Volkswagen is expected to use its 75 percent voting stake to pass a motion to gain full strategic and financial control over the truckmaker at the latter's annual general meeting in Munich. VOLKSWAGEN /PORSCHE : Floods in the Czech Republic are disrupting supply of Porsche Cayenne SUV bodies to the Volkswagen unit's Leipzig plant, resulting in the loss of a production shift. PAGES JAUNES : Shareholders in French directories company Pages Jaunes on Wednesday rejected activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte's attempt to get himself and an ally named to its board as independent directors by overwhelming votes. VINCI : Qatar Rail, the company overseeing the construction of the Gulf state's railway network, has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha Metro, it said on Wednesday. A consortium led by South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp will design and build major stations and firms selected to build the metro's four four lines include Italy's Impregilo S.P.A, PORR Bau GmbH, and France's Vinci Construction Grands Projets.