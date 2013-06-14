PARIS, June 14 European stocks are set to rise on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak and tracking sharp gains on Wall Street and in Asia after solid U.S. data calmed fears over whether the world's biggest economy could withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. At 0619 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent. U.S. stocks strongly rallied, with the S&P 500 adding 1.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 1.9 percent. Construction stocks will be in the spotlight after Germany's Hochtief unveiled a 260 million euro buyback of its shares, the latest in a series of buyback programmes announced by cash-rich companies, a trend that has underpinned the market. Thursday's data showing upbeat U.S. retail sales and a drop in jobless claims triggered short covering and prompted some investors to start picking up battered European mining and banking stocks, helping indexes to recover from the session lows. The FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 ended slightly lower, after falling as much as 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively during the roller-coaster session, with both testing major support levels representing 200-day moving averages, before bouncing back, sending a positive technical signal. "Short-term bearishness appeared to peak and a partial short squeeze took place. However, this doesn't mark a turn around in sentiment and more of a positioning ahead of next week's FOMC meeting," Capital Spread trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. The Euro STOXX 50, which is down 2.3 percent so far this week, will face resistance around 2,667 points, representing a downward trendline started in late May, and at 2,697, representing the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the April-May rally. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,636.36 1.48 % 23.84 NIKKEI 12,686.52 1.94 % 241.14 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 513.06 1.24 % 6.28 EUR/USD 1.3351 -0.17 % -0.0023 USD/JPY 95.03 -0.35 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.145 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.543 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,385.41 0 % -$0.03 US CRUDE $96.61 -0.08 % -0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after selloff, sentiment fragile > US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors > Nikkei bounces from Thursday's plunge, technical charts still bearish > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled > FOREX-Dollar still off-colour as investors shelve bullish bets > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses into 2nd day on stimulus uncertainty > METALS-London copper rises, but on track for 2nd weekly drop > Brent slips from near $105 on ample U.S. inventory, weak outlook COMPANY NEWS: HOCHTIEF Germany's largest construction company, is launching a 260 million euro buyback of its shares from next week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division. EADS European planemaker Airbus expects to sign orders for hundreds of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the head of parent company EADS said on Thursday. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Top management at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is pressing to increase the ceiling on a possible rights issue to 2 billion euros from 1 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. The bank said on Thursday its board had decided to call a shareholder meeting to vote on the scrapping of a 4 percent ceiling on voting rights. For more, click on: METRO Department store chain Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it was speeding up a restructuring plan and would look at closing down its loss-making multimedia, lighting and beauty departments due to a tough competitive environment. For more, click on: NESTLE Nestle said it will appoint Swiss scientist Stefan Catsicas as its new technology chief, as the world's biggest food group expands in health and nutrition. FIAT Fiat will sign a 1.95 billion euro loan refinancing with nine banks next week, laying the groundwork for the Italian carmaker to buy out Chrysler, banking sources said on Thursday. BARRY CALLEBAUT The Swiss chocolate maker said on Thursday that its majority shareholder will buy half of a new share issue that will help to finance its $950 million acquisition of Singapore group Petra Foods' cocoa business. AEROPORTS DE PARIS The Paris airport operator said on Thursday that traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports rose 4.7 percent in May. ZODIAC The aerospace equipment posted profit of 2.84 billion euros in the first nine months of its 2012-2013 fiscal year, an increase of 7 percent on a comparable basis. RCS MEDIAGROUP RCS said on Thursday it had approved the final conditions for a rights issue of up to about 421 million euros. It said it would offer 3 ordinary shares for every ordinary share held at a price of 1.235 euros.