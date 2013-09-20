LONDON, Sept 20 European shares were set for a steady open on
Friday, with investors seen consolidating trading positions after a rally drove
markets to five year highs a day earlier on the U.S. central bank's decision to
delay a cut in stimulus.
Investors were reluctant to place strong bets after U.S. shares retreated on
Thursday, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
indexes falling 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan both fell 0.1 percent on Friday.
At 0627 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were flat.
Commodity shares could face some selling pressure on Friday after prices of
crude oil and major industrial metals such as copper and aluminium fell.
However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which
ended 0.6 percent higher at 1,265.95 points on Thursday which marked a level not
seen since mid-2008, was on track to post its third straight week of gains.
Investors' focus will now shift to U.S. budget negotiations, which have the
potential to keep markets choppy. Washington faces twin deadlines, with a budget
deal needed by Sept. 30 to avoid a federal government shutdown and a separate
agreement necessary by mid-October to prevent the United States from defaulting
on its national debt.
"The inability to accomplish either of these would bring government spending
of areas such as defence and healthcare to a standstill, whilst the debt limit
alone has the potential to push the U.S. treasury into default considering the
ongoing fiscal obligations," Joshua Mahony, analyst at Alpari, said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,722.34 -0.18 % -3.18
NIKKEI 14,742.42 -0.16 % -23.76
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 548.55 -0.02 % -0.09
EUR/USD 1.3537 0.06 % 0.0008
USD/JPY 99.32 -0.11 % -0.1100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.735 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.922 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,361.84 -0.19 % -$2.55
US CRUDE $106.16 -0.22 % -0.23
COMPANY NEWS
OERLIKON, SULZER
Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has submitted a bid for Sulzer's
coating unit Metco, the company said in a statement on Friday. For more, click
on:
ADIDAS
Adidas warned on 2013 profit on Thursday, saying adverse currency effects, a
distribution problem in Russia and poor trading at its golf business meant
targets were no longer attainable.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance's new inhaled lung drug Relvar has
been recommended for approval in Europe, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on
Thursday.
ACS
Spanish builder Dragados has received acceptances from the majority of
Pol-Aqua shareholders in its bid for the remaining 34 percent stake in the
Polish construction company it did not already own, parent company ACS said on
Thursday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM will decide what to do with its stake in Italian airline
Alitalia SpA next week, according to two media reports on Thursday.
Separately, a trade union of Air France flight attendants called on Thursday
for its members to strike from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 over a fresh round of cost
cuts and plans to lay off 2,800 workers.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe and core shareholders failed in
hastily-convened talks on Thursday to bridge differences on how to relaunch the
debt-laden group ahead of a board meeting early next month.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L is selling shares worth about 630
million pounds ($1 billion) in insurer Direct Line Group DLGD.L, putting it on
course to shed all of its holding well before a regulatory deadline to do so.
ACKERMANS
Belgium's Ackermans & Van Haaren will acquire a majority stake in
construction group CFE by buying shares from France's Vinci,
the groups said on Thursday.
DEXIA
Belgian financial group Dexia has entered into exclusive talks with New York
Life Investments to sell its asset management unit, it said late on
Thursday.
GDF SUEZ
French utility GDF Suez said on Thursday it had signed its first
long-term contract with the Shah Deniz consortium for 2.6 billion cubic meters
per year of gas from the Caspian Sea's field.
RWE
RWE said it plans to pay a dividend of 1 euro per common or preferred share
for 2013, down from 2 euros previously, and will cut its future payout ratio to
40-50 percent of net profit, from 50-60 percent previously, as the renewable
energies bite. It stuck to its 2013 earnings targets, however. Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc confirmed on Thursday they
will not participate in Canada's upcoming auction of prized wireless spectrum,
joining larger rival Verizon Communications Inc in shunning the market.
Related news
AIRBUS
Deutsche Lufthansa unveiled a $19 billion order for new jets on
Thursday as its outgoing chief executive warned the historic investment must not
dilute the resolve of Europe's largest airline to stay in the black.
The deal for 59 new jets, split between Boeing and Airbus,
will see the German flag carrier launch a new and larger version of Boeing's 777
long-range jet.