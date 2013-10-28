LONDON Oct 28 European shares were set to climb towards their five-year peak on Monday, with another record high for a major U.S. index on some strong company results and gains in Asian equities boosting investors' sentiment.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday to set a new life-time high following encouraging results from Microsoft and Amazon.com, while on Monday, Australian stocks rose more than 1 percent to a five-year peak and Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.2 percent.

"Yet more gains in the U.S. on Friday and a positive handover from Asia are set to fuel the bulls on the European open," Capital Spreads wrote in a note.

"It's psychologically hard to buy at multi-year highs when the underlying fundamentals don't really warrant such levels, but in such a low yield environment many traders are becoming reluctant buyers for fear of missing out."

Investors' appetite for riskier assets is also likely to rise on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start trimming its massive stimulus programme until the first quarter of next year because of recent weak macroeconomic numbers.

Friday's data showed orders for U.S. manufactured goods outside of transportation equipment fell in September, while consumer sentiment dropped in October to its lowest since the end of last year.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee arm meets on Oct 29-30. Analysts believe policymakers want to see the impact of the U.S. budget battle that took the country to the brink of a debt default.

At 0723 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 t0 0.4 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,284.76 points on Friday, but rose 0.6 percent during the week to register a third straight week of gains after hitting a five-year high last week. Germany's DAX was up 0.1 percent after hitting a new record high during the day.

Investors will keep a close eye on the third quarter results for hints about the market's direction in the near term. Major U.S. companies announcing results on Monday included Apple and Merck & Co..

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 31 percent of the companies on the STOXX Europe 600 have announced results, of which 53 percent have met or beaten predictions, compared with 62 percent in the full third quarter last year. On the revenue front, 69 percent companies have missed forecasts.

There will also be a focus on macroeconomic numbers, with U.S. industrial production and capacity utilisation data for September due at 1315 GMT and U.S. pending home sales for the previous month are scheduled at 1400 GMT.

COMPANIES

RIO TINTO, GLENCORE XSTRATA

Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its majority stake in Australia's third-largest thermal coal mine to Glencore Xstrata and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation for just over $1 billion, pushing ahead with plans to focus on larger, core operations.

RBS

A government-commissioned review into Britain's largely state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland will call for the creation of an internal "bad bank" to house its problem loans, stopping short of breaking up the bank, Sky News reported on Saturday.

TNT EXPRESS

The company said its third-quarter revenue fell by 6.6 percent.

DIA

Spain's Dia, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a 2.5 percent rise in third quarter sales to 2.91 billion euros ($4.0 billion) as business did well in crisis-hit Spain and emerging markets.

STATOIL

Norway's Statoil has recommended building a new platform at its Snorre field in the North Sea to extend the project's lifetime to 2040 and squeeze out another 300 million barrels of oil, it said on Monday.

G4S

The company said it had rejected a $1.55 billion offer for its cash solutions business from British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners, saying the bid undervalued the unit.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial and state-owned airport operator Aena have formed competing consortia to bid for the privatisation of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro airport, Expansion reported on Monday, without naming sources.