By Francesco Canepa
LONDON Oct 31 European stocks were seen pulling back from
five-year highs on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more
hawkish tone than the market had anticipated, dampening expectations for
continued monetary stimulus well into the New Year.
At 0722 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down between 0.2
percent and 0.4 percent.
The Fed kept its $85 billion-a-month stimulus plan intact as the market
widely expected, but the central bank did not sound as alarmed about the state
of the economy as some had anticipated, removing a reference to tighter
financial conditions from its announcement.
U.S. stocks sold off slightly after the announcement, which was seen as
increasing the odds that the Fed will start reducing its equity-friendly asset
purchase programme earlier than March, the market's consensus expectation before
the Fed's meeting.
"We're going to see traders take stock of this and take profit," said Farhan
Ahmad, a trader at Tradenext, adding he would need to see a 10 percent drop in
major indexes before booming a buyer again.
"The economic data from the U.S. and from Europe says (the economy) is still
licking its wounds, so I would like to see a bigger drop than most people
expect."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 3.2 percent so far this month,
boosted by the expectations of continued U.S. monetary stimulus, relief at a
political deal to avert a U.S. sovereign default and, more recently, some solid
corporate earnings.
The earnings picture on Thursday was mixed as drugmaker Bayer and
oil& gas producer BG Group posted better-than-expected numbers while
Royal Dutch Shell's profits undershot analysts' forecasts.
Around 53 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have met or beaten
expectations so far this quarter, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed, roughly
in line with the average over the last few quarters.
COMPANY NEWS
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The oil major's third quarter profits undershot analysts' forecasts on
Thursday as a weak refining environment and production losses due to disruption
in Nigeria weighed on its performance.
TOTAL
French oil major Total has discovered "significant" oil and gas reserves in
the Kurdistan region of Iraq, where it owns a 35 percent stake in an exploration
project with Marathon oil and the regional government.
GLENCORE XSTRATA
The diversified miner said copper production rose 23 percent in the third
quarter, thanks to increases in Africa and improvements at a Chilean mine, while
profitability in its trading arm was "in line" with expectations.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC
The miner said copper production was in line with expectations at 174,200
tonnes in Q3 2013.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics maker said like-for-like sales growth slowed to 4.1
percent in the third quarter as retailers in North America slashed inventories
in response to a market slowdown.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
The world's largest beer maker forecast a decline in beer sales in its huge
Brazilian market this year as high food price inflation squeezed disposable
income.
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 bank said third-quarter net income rose 2.4 percent as it
fought fading growth and a lackluster economic environment in its core European
markets with cost cuts.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest financial institution lowered full-year earnings
expectations and said it planned further job cuts after posting
lower-than-expected pretax profit in the third quarter.
BAYER
Germany's largest drugmaker, posted a better-than-expected 7.7 percent gain
in adjusted core earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced
pharmaceuticals.
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin producer forecast high-single digit profit
growth next year after reporting a 1.6 percent rise in operating profit in the
third quarter, aided by strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern
insulins.
ROCHE
An experimental drug that mimics the effects of two naturally occurring
hormones appears to work significantly better than existing single-hormone
medicines against diabetes and obesity, scientists said on Wednesday.
STRAUMANN
The world's largest maker of dental implants said third-quarter sales
slipped 1 percent dragged down by a weaker Japanese yen.
LONZA
Specialty chemicals and life science group Lonza said its restructuring plan
was fully on track as it confirmed its full year guidance on Thursday.
BT
The British former state telecoms monopoly said more than 2 million homes
have signed up to take its new sports service, the group said on Thursday, as it
reported strong trading for the first set of results under new chief executive
Gavin Patterson.
TELENOR
The mobile phone operator lowered its 2013 revenue guidance on Thursday on
weak figures in its key Danish and Norwegian markets but kept its profit margin
outlook and increased its investment forecast.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The telecom equipment maker posted higher revenue and a narrower net loss in
the third quarter compared with the same period last year, helped by
double-digit growth in the highly profitable U.S. market.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline group posted a 29 percent rise in third-quarter
operating earnings on Thursday despite flat revenue and maintained its full-year
forecasts while warning of continued weakness in its medium-haul and cargo
businesses.
RANDSTAD
The Dutch staffing firm reported slightly higher-than-expected third-quarter
profit on Thursday, as many of its European markets picked up, and appointed a
new chief executive.