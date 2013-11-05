By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON Nov 5 European stocks were set to climb to fresh five-year highs on Tuesday, supported by solid earnings updates and expectations that both euro zone and U.S. monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time.

U.S. officials signalled overnight that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut its programme of bond purchases, backing market expectations that the equity-friendly stimulus will not be trimmed until the spring.

The European Central Bank is seen focusing on the need to stimulate economic growth at its meeting this Thursday, with a small minority seeing the possibility of an interest rate cut.

Such expectations should help prop up equity markets, though gains may be capped by prospects of tightening in China, where Premier Li Keqigang warned the government against further expanding already loose monetary policy.

Markets gains on Tuesday were likely to push the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 above Monday's peak of 1,297.01, continuing to test highs last reached in June 2008.

At 0632 GMT, futures for the EuroSTOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent.

The EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue chips is around 2-1/2 year highs, facing technical resistance at the February 2011 peak of 3,077.24 points , with any breach likely to open the door for further gains.

"We have had a little bit of an overbought situation but the uptrend is still intact," said Petra Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

"The bias is to the upside ... it's a general picture. The Southern European indexes, IBEX and FTSE MIB had even strong pushes to the upside and are now also digesting them, but it's all trend-confirming to the upside."

Confirming the global popularity of equities, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has taken over from the bonds-focused Pimco Total Return Fund as the world's largest mutual fund.

"Our risk barometer is currently around its lowest since February 2011, signifying still strong appetite for risky assets," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note.

The third quarter earnings season has also offered some support to the equities rally, with half the companies to have reported already beating or meeting earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

HOLCIM

The world's largest cement maker by market value said on Tuesday it does not expect 2013 sales to reach the previous year's levels, as demand in Latin and North America and Africa and the Middle East falls short.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender, Juergen Fitschen, has become a suspect in an ongoing legal dispute over the demise of the Kirch media empire, German prosecutors said on Monday.

BEIERSDORF

Full Q3 results due. The maker of Nivea creams and lotions already said late on Monday it was upgrading its sales and profit outlook for the year after reporting a 7 percent increase in nine-month sales.

RSA

The insurance group warned on Tuesday that a pattern of adverse weather events across its core markets in 2013 had led to insured losses "materially above assumptions", pushing expected full year returns on equity to under 10 percent.

BMW

The German luxury carmaker saw operating profit at its key automotive division decline in the third quarter due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European markets.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

The world's No. 4 tobacco company, posted higher full-year earnings on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue and said its chairman was stepping down.

MARKS & SPENCER

The British retailer reported a ninth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, with its much vaunted new season clothing ranges only managing to slightly slow the rate of decline.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP

The company reports global third quarter revpar growth of 3.3 percent, led by strong performance in our Asia, Middle East, Africa.

AB FOODS

Associated British Foods reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday as its Primark discount fashion chain expanded apace, although it expects a hit from falling sugar prices next year.

DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group reported third-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday on the back of acquisitions and growth in its nutrition business, and stuck to its 2013 target of close to 1.4 billion euros.

HANNOVER RE

The German reinsurer said it targeted net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.2 billion) in 2014, compared a target of about 800 million euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.

FRESENIUS

The German diversified healthcare group confirmed its outlook for 2013 as it reported nine-month sales up 9 percent at constant currency rates.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Monday it does not believe it needs to make more provisions for loans to the struggling Carlo Tassara Group, the holding company for financier Romain Zaleski.

NH HOTELES, INDITEX

The founder and largest shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, is set to sell his 4 percent stake in Spanish hotel group NH Hoteles, which he holds through the group Pontegadea, to Chinese group HNA for 49.55 million euros ($66.94 million), financial daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing market sources. HNA is the main shareholder of NH Hoteles.

VIVENDI

Vivendi has agreed terms to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to the UAE's Etisalat ETEL.AD for 4.2 billion euros ($5.67 billion), the latest step in the French conglomerate's attempts to become more media-focused.