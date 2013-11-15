By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, Nov 15 European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Friday, consolidating the previous session's strong gains and looking to U.S. data to confirm that the world's biggest economy is not yet strong enough to warrant scaling back of stimulus. At 0622 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat, while those for Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC were 0.1 percent higher. They pointed to consolidation after the Euro STOXX 50 rallied 1.1 percent - its biggest one-day gain in over a month - on Thursday, when the presumptive head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, robustly defended the central bank's bold steps to spur economic growth. The comments from Yellen, who would take over at the end of January if confirmed, boosted expectations that the central bank will hold off past the turn of the year with any move to rein in economic stimulus. The rally in risk assets continued overnight. Wall Street finished at fresh records and Japan's Nikkei scaled six month highs. Given the focus on Fed policy, markets were set to pay close attention to U.S. data, with industrial output growth expected to slow in October, potentially offering markets reassurance that the world's biggest economy is not yet strong enough to manage without stimulus. "The Yellen-inspired risk-on theme looks likely to prevail," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital Group. "But at the same time - the market will pre-occupied with expiration today (and there could be) some buying pressure from expiry - we could finally see Europe break out of the top of its recent range." The monthly options equity expiry could add some volatility, with a high concentration of both puts and calls at the 3,500 points level on Euro STOXX 50. In all, around 50 percent more puts than calls are set to expire on the euro zone blue-chip index, but the overall level of open interest is low, at last than a quarter of the activity seen in the December contract, according to data from Eurex. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0737 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48 % 8.62 NIKKEI 15,165.92 1.95 % 289.51 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 545.25 1.32 % 7.13 EUR/USD 1.3454 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 100.11 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.702 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.710 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,286.20 -0.06 % -$0.81 US CRUDE $94.05 0.31 % 0.29 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia share rally on Yellen effect > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at new highs after Yellen hearing > Nikkei scales 6-mth high, heads for best weekly rise in 4 years > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as Yellen backs current stimulus > FOREX-Yen slips after Yellen hearing sparks risk rally > PRECIOUS-Gold climbs for third session on US stimulus outlook > METALS-Copper up, but set for biggest weekly fall in nearly 3 mths > Brent keeps above $108; on track for biggest weekly gain since July COMPANY NEWS: VIVENDI Vivendi said it was progressing with its plan to hive off its largest business, France's No. 2 telecom operator SFR, and had not seen red flags that could derail the project slated for middle of next year. The music, pay-TV, and telecoms conglomerate also confirmed its annual targets for its four business units after it posted operating profit down 23 percent. BELGACOM Belgacom chief executive Didier Bellens will be dismissed on Friday by the government, the telecom group's majority shareholder, four Belgian newspapers reported on Friday. DEXIA Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group lost 83 million euros ($111.7 million) in the third quarter, a relatively modest sum for the bailed out group, as it booked a gain for the sale of French public sector insurer Sofaxis. BARCLAYS The British bank is cutting 1,700 jobs in its UK network as automation increases across its branches. SAFRAN France will sell up to 936.8 million euros' ($1.26 billion) worth of shares in defence contractor Safran SAF.PA and reinvest the proceeds in the French economy, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday. MONTE DEI PASCHI The Italian scandal-hit bank posted its sixth straight quarterly loss in the three months to September, highlighting the challenges the bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid nationalisation. TELECOM ITALIA Standard & Poor's cut Telecom Italia's credit rating by one notch to 'BB+' with a negative outlook, citing the company's persistent high debt and expectations of continued pressure on growth in its Italian home market. SABMILLER The brewer says that in light of a deterioration in the health of Graham Mackay it has re-appointed Deputy Chairman John Manser as acting Chairman. JULIUS BAER The bank said overall client assets rose 31 percent in the first ten months of the year, helped by a recent acquisition and fresh funds won from clients