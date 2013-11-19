PARIS, Nov 19 European stocks are seen falling on Tuesday,
halting a three-session winning streak and mirroring losses on Wall Street,
where cautious comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters
summit prompted some late losses.
At 0724 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100
, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down
0.4-0.7 percent.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, said the
stock market could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are
fueled more by low borrowing costs than management efforts to boost results.
The S&P 500, which was trading near unchanged before Icahn spoke,
closed down 0.4 percent.
"Nothing he said was particularly surprising as a lot of people have been
thinking the same thing about these moves higher, but it did prompt some profit
taking above the psychologically important 1,800 level on the S&P, and 16,000 on
the Dow," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson wrote in a note.
"It is getting to the point that investors care less about the fundamentals
of the markets and the companies that they invest in, and more about the
direction of policy of the central banks, and in particular the Federal
Reserve."
On the macro front, investors awaited the ZEW economic think tank's monthly
poll of German economic sentiment, due at 1000 GMT. Economists expect a reading
of 54.0 in November, compared with 52.8, prior. The current conditions are
forecast to show a reading of 31.0, up from 29.7.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 2
percent in the past three sessions, ending at its highest close in five years on
Monday, lifted by data showing an improvement in the euro zone's economic
outlook as well as expectations that central banks will continue to provide
ample liquidity.
"The index is breaking out of its trading range, although we need to see it
closing the week out of the range for a confirmation of the breakout," Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"With this breakout, the upside potential before the end of the year would
be about 4 percent, and then we could see an acceleration in the first quarter
of next year."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,791.53 -0.37 % -6.65
NIKKEI 15,126.56 -0.25 % -37.74
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 557.58 0.37 % 2.03
EUR/USD 1.3516 0.1 % 0.0013
USD/JPY 99.77 -0.21 % -0.2100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.677 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.681 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,272.76 -0.08 % -$0.98
US CRUDE $92.91 -0.13 % -0.12
COMPANY NEWS:
BANKS
Euro zone banks will be allowed to avoid complex new definitions for bad
loans in their first data submissions in next year's European Central Bank
health check, winning a temporary reprieve from their heavy data-gathering
burden.
EASYJET
British airline reported a 51 percent rise in full year profit and said it
would return 175 million pounds ($282 million) to shareholders through a special
dividend.
ITV
Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected
advertising revenues across its channels to rise 2 percent for the year,
reflecting a strong programme schedule in the final quarter.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, LSE
London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Deutsche
Boerse are considering individual bids for European exchange group Euronext, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
The German real estate group, which is buying peer GSW, said on
Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million),
maturing in November 2020.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said it agreed to acquire a $334
million stake in Brazilian insurance group SulAmérica.
NOKIA
Nokia shareholders are expected to approve the sale of its mobile phone
business to Microsoft, with the deal's financial benefits likely to outweigh
resistance from a minority of investors upset over the sale of a Finnish
national icon.
TELECOM ITALIA
CEO Marco Patuano told a business conference on Monday that the telecoms
group may consider again in the future a possible sale of its fixed-line network
to a company partly owned by state-holding CDP.
MEDIASET
Italy's top-flight soccer clubs have picked Swiss-based sports marketing
group Infront as the main adviser to negotiate a new package of television
rights for the coming three-to-six seasons, league chairman Maurizio Beretta
said on Monday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILAN, CARIGE
Credit rating agency Fitch cut Banca Popolare di Milano to junk on Monday
and said the Italian lender's failure to find a solution to corporate governance
issues had increased uncertainty over its future strategy.
GDF
French utility GDF Suez, French oil firm Total and private equity fund
Hellman & Friedman plan a February IPO for their jointly-owned unit GTT, the
world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, French financial
daily Les Echos said. Sources told Reuters in June that GTT's shareholders were
planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4 billion.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Alitalia will cut 2,500-2,600 jobs under a restructuring plan to keep the
struggling Italian airline flying, union sources said on Monday as a search
continued for a new partner after Air France-KLM rejected the plan which it said
did not cut debt enough.