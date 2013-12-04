LONDON Dec 4 European shares were expected to edge higher in early trading on Wednesday, with investors looking for bargains after sharp declines to a six-week closing low in the previous session.

However, gains were likely to be limited as investors were seen trading cautiously ahead of a raft of data releases that could provide hints about the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely move to trim stimulus.

Focus will be on U.S. numbers including ADP employment report for November at 1315 GMT and both ISM non-manufacturing index and new homes sales for September and October at 1500 GMT. Investors will scrutinise these numbers for clues about Friday's widely-watched non-farm U.S. payrolls data.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates and any change in its bond buying operations on December 18 after a two-day meeting.

Although the market generally expects the rates to remain unchanged and the Fed to hold off until March before starting to rein in stimulus, some analysts say a strong run of data could prompt the central bank to reduce its liquidity measures as early as this month.

"Investors fear the Fed may start tapering sooner rather than later. There are concerns that Friday's job figures may, after a strong November reading, may once again be strong," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

"However, I think the figure would have to be exceptionally strong for the Fed to consider tapering in December. March looks much more likely. For the equity markets, this means that the current correction may provide a buying opportunity over the next days and weeks."

At 0728 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.4 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.5 percent at 1,280.85 points On Tuesday, its lowest closing since Oct. 23 and its most severe one-day percentage drop since August. The index climbed to a 5-1/2 year high in November.

Investors will also keep an eye on European services PMI numbers, including from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, later in the session, which could see choppy intra-day moves following the data releases.

COMPANY NEWS

TESCO

The world's third-biggest retailer fell back to an underlying sales decline in its main British market in its third quarter, raising new questions over its recovery strategy.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has given up some of its long-term targets due to uncertainty about future investments in the oil sector.

SAGE

Sage, a supplier of software to small and medium businesses, said it was confident it could accelerate its underlying revenue growth to 6 percent in 2015 helped by demand for its cloud-based products.

BRITISH INSURERS

British insurers including Legal & General, Prudential, Aviva, Standard Life and the insurance unit of Lloyds plan to invest a combined 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

BP

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may have been too harsh when it banned BP from lucrative federal contracts as punishment for its 2010 Macondo oil spill, the United Kingdom and prominent business groups said on Tuesday.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Oil, the company's second-biggest business unit, is very positive on prospects

DEUTSCHE BANK

European Union antitrust regulators will fine five banks including Deutsche Bank for rigging yen Libor and Tibor interest rate benchmarks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

CARMAKERS

Volkswagen of America said it delivered 30,727 vehicles in November, down 16.3 percent from a year earlier. VW's Audi unit reported U.S. sales of 13,636 vehicles in November, up 13 percent from a year earlier. BMW reported U.S. sales of 36,327 vehicles for the month, a decrease of 0.4 percent.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA unit said November sales rose 14.4 percent to 37,345 vehicles.

LUFTHANSA

The airline's supervisory board is due to meet. It had initially been expected to name a new chief executive at its meeting, but Lufthansa's chairman has said the board would not yet be able to name a new leader this week.