LONDON Dec 4 European shares were expected to edge higher in
early trading on Wednesday, with investors looking for bargains after sharp
declines to a six-week closing low in the previous session.
However, gains were likely to be limited as investors were seen trading
cautiously ahead of a raft of data releases that could provide hints about the
timing of the U.S. central bank's likely move to trim stimulus.
Focus will be on U.S. numbers including ADP employment report for November
at 1315 GMT and both ISM non-manufacturing index and new homes sales for
September and October at 1500 GMT. Investors will scrutinise these numbers for
clues about Friday's widely-watched non-farm U.S. payrolls data.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled
to announce its decision on interest rates and any change in its bond buying
operations on December 18 after a two-day meeting.
Although the market generally expects the rates to remain unchanged and the
Fed to hold off until March before starting to rein in stimulus, some analysts
say a strong run of data could prompt the central bank to reduce its liquidity
measures as early as this month.
"Investors fear the Fed may start tapering sooner rather than later. There
are concerns that Friday's job figures may, after a strong November reading, may
once again be strong," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels, said.
"However, I think the figure would have to be exceptionally strong for the
Fed to consider tapering in December. March looks much more likely. For the
equity markets, this means that the current correction may provide a buying
opportunity over the next days and weeks."
At 0728 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.4 percent
higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.5 percent at
1,280.85 points On Tuesday, its lowest closing since Oct. 23 and its most severe
one-day percentage drop since August. The index climbed to a 5-1/2 year high in
November.
Investors will also keep an eye on European services PMI numbers, including
from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, later in the session, which could
see choppy intra-day moves following the data releases.
COMPANY NEWS
TESCO
The world's third-biggest retailer fell back to an underlying sales decline
in its main British market in its third quarter, raising new questions over its
recovery strategy.
AKER SOLUTIONS
Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has given up some of its
long-term targets due to uncertainty about future investments in the oil sector.
SAGE
Sage, a supplier of software to small and medium businesses, said it was
confident it could accelerate its underlying revenue growth to 6 percent in 2015
helped by demand for its cloud-based products.
BRITISH INSURERS
British insurers including Legal & General, Prudential,
Aviva, Standard Life and the insurance unit of Lloyds
plan to invest a combined 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and
energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
BP
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may have been too harsh when it
banned BP from lucrative federal contracts as punishment for its 2010 Macondo
oil spill, the United Kingdom and prominent business groups said on Tuesday.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Oil, the company's second-biggest business unit, is very positive on
prospects
DEUTSCHE BANK
European Union antitrust regulators will fine five banks including Deutsche
Bank for rigging yen Libor and Tibor interest rate benchmarks, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
CARMAKERS
Volkswagen of America said it delivered 30,727 vehicles in November, down
16.3 percent from a year earlier. VW's Audi unit reported U.S.
sales of 13,636 vehicles in November, up 13 percent from a year earlier.
BMW reported U.S. sales of 36,327 vehicles for the month, a
decrease of 0.4 percent.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA unit said November sales rose 14.4
percent to 37,345 vehicles.
LUFTHANSA
The airline's supervisory board is due to meet. It had initially been
expected to name a new chief executive at its meeting, but Lufthansa's chairman
has said the board would not yet be able to name a new leader this week.