PARIS, Feb 4 European stocks were set to fall on Tuesday, extending their two-week slide and tracking a sell-off on Wall Street, sparked by lower-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. Figures showed on Monday U.S. manufacturing grew at a slower pace in January as new order growth plunged by the most in 33 years, pointing to some loss of steam in the world's biggest economy and sending U.S. benchmark stock indexes down more than 2 percent on the day. The sell-off spread to Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei index plummeting 4.2 percent, its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2013. After a stellar performance in 2013, the Nikkei is down 14 percent so far this year. At 0734 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.8 percent. "In Europe, the slide to two-month lows seems impossible to stop. The enthusiasm of the dip buyers is gone and people are moving to the sidelines for now," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans. Also set to rattle investors, data from the Bank for International Settlements showed that European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders, and putting them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies. The risk is most acute for six European banks - BBVA, Erste Bank , HSBC, Santander, Standard Chartered, and UniCredit, according to analysts. Emerging market assets have recently been rocked by the prospect of reduced stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed announced last Wednesday a second cut in its quantitative easing programme, which had fuelled a sharp rally in global equities in 2013. Reduced U.S. stimulus has prompted investors to repatriate investments, triggering massive outflows and sending a number of local currencies plunging. Overall, European companies have a much bigger exposure to emerging markets than their U.S. and Japanese counterparts, according to data from MSCI. Emerging markets represent about 24 percent of revenues overall for firms listed on the MSCI Europe index, versus 15 percent for the MSCI United States index and 14 percent for the MSCI Japan index. European shares sank on Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ending its lowest close in seven weeks, after data showed China's economy losing momentum and on worries that emerging market turmoil could erode European corporate results. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,741.89 -2.28 % -40.7 NIKKEI 14,008.47 -4.18 % -610.66 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 436.74 -1.37 % -6.05 EUR/USD 1.353 0.04 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 100.96 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.588 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.631 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,256.70 -0.02 % -$0.31 US CRUDE $96.63 0.21 % 0.20 COMPANY NEWS: UBS UBS swung to a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, bolstered by a large tax benefit and its investment bank, which returned to the black. MUNICH RE Munich Re raised its dividend to 7.25 euros per share from 7.00 euros after reporting a surprise rise in 2013 net profit that was above the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. KPN Dutch telecoms group reported on Tuesday worse than expected core profit in the fourth quarter, as revenues from its domestic mobile phone business fell at a faster rate than in the previous quarter. EUROPEAN BANKS European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders and putting them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter. INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT Intesa Sanpaolo is working on plans to create an internal "bad bank" for problem loans and rival UniCredit has sold a batch of bad loans as both banks seek to clean up balance sheets while European regulators conduct a health check. ENEL GREEN POWER Italy's biggest renewable energy company said on Monday its core earnings last year were around 1.8 billion euros, meeting consensus. GERMAN AUTOMAKERS German automakers published January U.S. vehicle sales. Audi sales were up 0.4 percent, Mercedes-Benz up 1.5 percent, BMW up 3 percent. KLEPIERRE The French real-estate group co-owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas posted a 2.2 percent rise in 2013 gross like-for-like rental income from retail property that beat its own forecast, helped by relets in France, Belgium and Scandinavia. AIR FRANCE-KLM Italian airline Alitalia finalised loan agreements with banks for 165 million euros, two sources close to the matter said, below the 200 million initially sought, but keeping it flying while it searches for a partner. Lack of agreement over a debt restructuring had contributed to Alitalia's former top shareholder Air France-KLM's decision to shun its cash call in December. VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS The Danish wind turbine maker late on Monday forecast improved profitability in 2014 and used its strong share price performance to raise more than 450 million euros in new capital.