LONDON Feb 17 European stocks were seen opening little changed on Monday, leaving a key regional equity index steady near 2-week highs.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX down by 8-10 points or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 flat.

In Italy, centre-left leader Matteo Renzi was poised to become the country's new prime minister.

Milan's FTSE MIB equity index rose 1.6 percent on Friday as investors welcomed the likelihood of Renzi's appointment, and credit rating agency Moody's lifted its outlook on Italy on Friday to "stable" from "negative".

Friday's gains in Milan helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index to close up 0.5 percent at 1,332.30 points, marking its highest level in around two weeks.

Data on Monday showed that Japan's economy grew at a much slower pace than expected at the end of last year, but the country's Nikkei stock market still edged higher.

Trading volumes may be thinner than usual on Monday as U.S. markets will be shut due to the Presidents' Day public holiday.

