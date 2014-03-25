LONDON, March 25 European stocks were seen edging higher at the
open on Tuesday, mirroring a late recovery on Wall Street and supported by
speculation of fresh economic stimulus from China, although gains were likely to
be kept in check by expectations of more weak data from Germany.
The odds of Beijing intervening to support the sluggish Chinese economy were
seen narrowing following a slew of data that points to the weakest growth for
China since the global financial crisis.
At 0733 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up by between 0.3
percent and 0.5 percent.
Investors will also monitor the situation in Russia, which was warned by
U.S. President Barack Obama and major industrialised allies that it faced
damaging economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further action to
destabilise Ukraine following the seizure of Crimea.
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 cut their
losses in late trade on Monday, showing lingering investor appetite for shares
and setting up European indexes for a small rebound after a slide on the
previous day.
Frankfurt's DAX index fell 1.7 percent on Monday after German
composite figures showed growth slowed from February's 33-month high, fuelling
speculation that Germany's closely watched Ifo business morale index, due to be
published at 0900 GMT on Tuesday, would also disappoint.
Consensus expects the index to come in at 111 points.
"The Ifo estimates are quite high, despite the concerns about Russia, which
is a huge market for companies like (German car maker) BMW," said
Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, who has a short position
on the DAX.
"Long term we're still positive but short term it looks like the market
wants to go down a little bit."
Analysts at Societe Generale said they expected the Ifo to mirror the PMIs
and fall to 110.9 and Credit Agricole flagged downside risk to its forecast of
111.4 points.
COMPANY NEWS
BANKS
Europe's banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion euros of loans
no longer part of their main businesses, as they step up sales from 2.4 trillion
euros ($3.3 trillion) of loans deemed "non-core".
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The British lender has had contact regarding the possible sale of its U.S.
retail business Citizens with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group while
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also considered a bid, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
UBS
UBS's head of equities for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is
leaving the Swiss bank after almost 18 years, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters on Monday.
BNP PARIBAS
France's biggest listed bank, said it would reduce Ukraine staff by 1,600 by
2015 as part of a restructuring of its local unit in the face of a tough
economic environment.
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer said on Tuesday it had acquired a majority stake in Brazilian
wealth manager GPS as it looks to increase its presence in Latin America's
largest wealth management market.
SYNGENTA
China has turned away more U.S. corn after detecting MIR 162, a GMO strain
developed by Syngenta AG that Beijing has not approved for import, the official
Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.
SIEMENS
Engineering group said it had doubled the money it plans to invest in
building an offshore wind turbine factory and an installation facility in
Britain to 160 million pounds ($264 million).
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa said on Monday that it is disappointed by development delays with
Bombardier Inc's all-new CSeries jetliner, but the airline said it
remains confident it picked the right aircraft.
AIRBUS
Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin American market
share up to 65 percent, although it is not in talks to sell its A380 superjumbo
in the region, the company's Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM has chosen GEnx engines made by General Electric to
power 25 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered from Boeing.
AVIVA
The British insurer could pay its chief executive Mark Wilson up to 5.3
million pounds ($8.7 million) for his first year in the job he took on after a
shareholder rebellion led to the departure of his predecessor.
MARKS & SPENCER
The British retailer said that two of its most experienced directors would
leave the business this summer. Both Darrell Stein and Clem Constantine,
directors of IT and property respectively, have been with M&S since 2006,
according to the company's website.
