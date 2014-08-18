PARIS, Aug 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 79 to 81 points higher, or up 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 29 points higher, or up 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : AMLIN PLC H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 Urban Outfitters Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 EZ Eurostat Trade Jun 1400 US NAHB Housing Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,955.06 -0.01 % -0.12 NIKKEI 15332.84 0.09 % 14.5 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 508.76 0.03 % 0.14 EUR/USD 1.3394 -0.03 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 102.33 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.356 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.966 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,301.40 -0.23 % -$2.99 US CRUDE $96.65 -0.72 % -0.70 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP BUT GAINS LIMITED AS UKRAINE SOURS MOOD > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS MIXED, RECOVERS FROM UKRAINE-DRIVEN SLIDE > NIKKEI CHOPPY AS MARKET EYES UKRAINE, JACKSON HOLE; CHUGAI JUMPS > FOREX-STERLING OFF TO SPRIGHTLY START, MARKETS EYE JACKSON HOLE > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO BELOW $1,300 AS EQUITIES GAIN > METALS-LONDON COPPER REBOUNDS FROM NEAR TWO-MONTH LOW > BRENT FALLS ON HIGHER LIBYAN OUTPUT, LOWER GEOPOLITICAL RISK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)