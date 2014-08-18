BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Aug 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 79 to 81 points higher, or up 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 29 points higher, or up 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : AMLIN PLC H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 Urban Outfitters Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 EZ Eurostat Trade Jun 1400 US NAHB Housing Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,955.06 -0.01 % -0.12 NIKKEI 15332.84 0.09 % 14.5 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 508.76 0.03 % 0.14 EUR/USD 1.3394 -0.03 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 102.33 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.356 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.966 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,301.40 -0.23 % -$2.99 US CRUDE $96.65 -0.72 % -0.70 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP BUT GAINS LIMITED AS UKRAINE SOURS MOOD > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS MIXED, RECOVERS FROM UKRAINE-DRIVEN SLIDE > NIKKEI CHOPPY AS MARKET EYES UKRAINE, JACKSON HOLE; CHUGAI JUMPS > FOREX-STERLING OFF TO SPRIGHTLY START, MARKETS EYE JACKSON HOLE > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO BELOW $1,300 AS EQUITIES GAIN > METALS-LONDON COPPER REBOUNDS FROM NEAR TWO-MONTH LOW > BRENT FALLS ON HIGHER LIBYAN OUTPUT, LOWER GEOPOLITICAL RISK (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.