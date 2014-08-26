PARIS, Aug 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 36 to 37 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 to 32 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : KINGSPAN GROUP PLC H1 ANTOFAGASTA PLC INTERIM PETROFAC LTD H1 ACCOR SA H1 BUNZL PLC Q2 EURAZEO SA H1 WPP PLC H1 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Analog Devices, Inc. Q2 2015 Best Buy Co., Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1230 US Durable Goods Jul 1300 US CaseShiller Jun 1400 US Consumer Confidence Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,936.92 0.28 % 5.33 NIKKEI 15139.71 0.06 % 9.19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 502.44 0.39 % 1.97 EUR/USD 1.3373 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 102.28 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.431 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.062 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,305.48 -0.18 % -$2.36 US CRUDE $97.82 -0.27 % -0.26 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES FIRM, EURO LANGUISHES ON ECB EASING HOPES > US STOCKS-S&P 500 SETS RECORD HIGH BUT FAILS TO HOLD 2,000 MARK > NIKKEI FALLS AS INVESTORS LOCK IN PROFITS AS WEAK YEN TREND PAUSES > FOREX-EURO SLIDES ON FRENCH POLITICAL WOES, WEAK GERMAN DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP BUT STUCK NEAR 2-MTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR > METALS-LONDON COPPER HITS 3-WK HIGH ON HOPES OF EU STIMULUS > BRENT INCHES UP TOWARDS $103 AHEAD OF UKRAINE TALKS, US DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)