PARIS, Aug 26 European stocks were set to dip on Tuesday, trimming the previous session's sharp gains fuelled by prospects of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank. The UK market, shut on Monday for a holiday, was set to rally on Tuesday. At 0624 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent, while futures for UK's FTSE 100 were up 0.5 percent. Speaking on Friday at a global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central was prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop further. The comments fuelled speculation the ECB could embark on a large-scale asset-buying scheme known as quantitative easing, or QE, to pump cash into the financial system and revive inflation. The comments have weighed on the euro, with the single currency hitting a one-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, seen as a positive factor for European exporters. French shares will be in the spotlight on Tuesday as the country's prime minister is set to announce a new pro-reform government, a day after the surprise eviction of rebel ministers who had opposed budgetary rigour. On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 briefly topped the 2,000 mark for the first time in history, although the benchmark was unable to hold onto it into the close, ending up 0.48 percent on the day at 1,997.92. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,997.92 0.48 % 9.52 NIKKEI 15521.22 -0.59 % -92.03 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 512.26 0.03 % 0.13 EUR/USD 1.3206 0.11 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 103.87 -0.15 % -0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.380 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.943 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,287.40 0.87 % $11.06 US CRUDE $93.53 0.19 % 0.18 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES FIRM, EURO LANGUISHES ON ECB EASING HOPES > US STOCKS-S&P 500 SETS RECORD HIGH BUT FAILS TO HOLD 2,000 MARK > NIKKEI FALLS AS INVESTORS LOCK IN PROFITS AS WEAK YEN TREND PAUSES > FOREX-EURO SLIDES ON FRENCH POLITICAL WOES, WEAK GERMAN DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP BUT STUCK NEAR 2-MTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR > METALS-LONDON COPPER HITS 3-WK HIGH ON HOPES OF EU STIMULUS > BRENT INCHES UP TOWARDS $103 AHEAD OF UKRAINE TALKS, US DATA COMPANY NEWS: ACCOR Europe's largest hotel group posted a forecast-beating 17.6 percent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by stronger demand for hotel rooms in all regions except France, and said business trends remained stable during the summer. ANTOFAGASTA The London-listed Chilean copper miner posted an 11.5 percent fall in its first half core profit on Tuesday, hit by higher production costs and lower copper prices. BNP PARIBAS France's largest listed bank has offered to buy the shares of its Polish rival BGZ at 80.47 zlotys each as part of its acquisition of BGZ from Dutch Rabobank, a brokerage running the deal said. LONMIN The chief executive of the platinum producer denied assertions from mining industry sources that the company aimed to cut around 5,700 jobs as part of a drive to restore profits after a five-month strike. PETROFAC The British oil and gas services company Petrofac reported a 44 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by slow progress at some of its projects. STRAUMANN The world's largest maker of dental implants confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as cost cuts and strong demand in Asia and North America helped first-half net profit beat expectations with a rise of 28 percent. STOCKMANN The CEO of Finnish department store and fashion chain, Hannu Penttila, will step down from his duties on Tuesday, the company said. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa has asked the German pilots' union VC to return to talks as the airline tries to stave off another costly strike over changes to an early retirement scheme. A VC board member said the union would be ready to reopen talks if the airline puts forward an offer worth discussing. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP The group boosted pretax profit 41 percent in the first half to 290.9 million euros ($384 million) as premiums edged up 1 percent when adjusted for exchange rates, emerging Europe's biggest insurer said on Tuesday. JCDECAUX The French outdoor advertising group said it was partnering with Verizon VZ.N to deploy mobile charging digital stations throughout major U.S. airports. Verizon Wireless' 4G LTE network will be used to deliver digital ads to the kiosks, including messages from Verizon, it said. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG does not expect copycat versions of biotech drugs to play an important role in the healthcare system for another three to five years, its chief executive said. SALMAR The Norwegian salmon farmer reported operational earnings before interest and taxes of 447 million Norwegian crowns ($72.46 million) for the second quarter, ahead of expectations for 402 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts, and up from 316 million in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)