PARIS, Sept 2 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 points higher, or up 0.07 percent, Germany's DAX to open 8 points higher, or up 0.08 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 points higher, or up 0.07 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 H & R Block Inc Q2 2014 PVH Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Con Aug 0900 EZ Producer Prices Jul 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Aug 1400 US Construction Sp Jul 1400 US IBD Economic Op Sep 1400 US ISM Maufacturing Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG NIKKEI 15699.07 1.44 % 222.47 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 509.94 -0.52 % -2.64 EUR/USD 1.3121 -0.05 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 104.80 0.43 % 0.4500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.368 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.882 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,282.80 -0.33 % -$4.24 US CRUDE $95.74 -0.23 % -0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN STOCKS SLIP, EURO AT 1-YR LOW ON ECB DOUBTS > NIKKEI RISES TO 4-1/2 WEEK HIGH ON WEAK YEN, REFORM HOPES > EURO SEES LITTLE REPRIEVE IN HOLIDAY TRADE, AUSSIE EYES RATE CALL > PRECIOUS-GOLD FALLS TO NEAR 1-WEEK LOW ON DOLLAR STRENGTH > METALS-LONDON COPPER DRIFTS NEAR RECENT LOW ON FACTORY SLOWDOWN > BRENT CRUDE STEADY BELOW $103; LIBYA UNREST OFFSETS DEMAND CONCERNS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)