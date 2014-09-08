PARIS, Sept 8 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 39 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company set to report on Monday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Campbell Soup Company MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Trade Balance Jul 0830 EZ Sentix Index Sep 1900 US Consumer Credit Jul ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,007.71 0.5 % 10.06 NIKKEI 15678.83 0.06 % 10.15 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 513.3 0 % 0.01 EUR/USD 1.2937 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 105.11 0.03 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.444 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.937 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,271.39 0.22 % $2.80 US CRUDE $93.46 0.18 % 0.17 > ASIAN SHARES SLIP, CHINA DATA FAIL TO TEMPER GROWTH WORRIES > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD AS JOBS REPORT EASES FED WORRIES > NIKKEI CHOPPY ON MIXED CUES FROM GLOBAL DATA; RAKUTEN FALLS ON M&A NEWS > FOREX-STERLING SKIDS TO NEAR 10-MONTH LOW ON SCOTLAND WORRIES > PRECIOUS-GOLD SUPPORTED BY WEAK U.S. JOBS DATA; UKRAINE CRISIS EYED > METALS-LME COPPER STEADY, TRADERS PRICE IN US RATE HIKE DELAY > BRENT FALLS, STAYS BELOW $101 AFTER WEAK U.S. JOBS DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)