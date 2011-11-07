(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 7 European stock futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Monday as political uncertainties in highly-indebted Italy and Greece raised fresh concerns that the region's debt crisis would intensify and threaten a fragile global economic recovery.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed with the opposition on a new coalition government to help push through its international bailout deal, although worries over its implementation and the bigger problem of Italy would likely keep markets skittish, analysts said.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.6 to 1 percent, signalling a weaker start for European shares , which fell 1 percent in the previous session and are down 12.6 percent so far this year.

Investors stayed jittery as political situation in Italy, which could be a victim of the euro zone debt crisis, continued. Italy has the third biggest economy in the euro zone and its political turmoil and debt worries are seen as a huge threat in the wider crisis facing the continent's single currency.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday. The centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Berlusconi down even if he survived Tuesday's vote.

As concerns grew about Italy, Euro zone finance ministers planned to speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund to enhance its market credibility by the end of November, a month early, euro zone officials said.

However, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Yves Mersch said the ECB often discussed the possibility ending the purchase of Italian government bonds if it concluded that Italy was not adopting promised reforms.

"Political indecision only appears to be increasing. Political deadlock in Italy continues to loom ever larger, with increasing Italian bond rates causing more and more concern. In all, tough political decisions on debt still have a long way to go, a difficult backdrop for markets," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

In Greece, Papandreou, who attempted to call a referendum on the bailout, will stand down when the new government takes over. The new coalition has to win parliamentary approval for the 130 billion euro ($179 billion) emergency funding package before calling early elections.

There are concerns that a disorderly default in Greece or elsewhere would ripple across the global financial market the same way the Lehman Brothers collapse did in 2008. That, investors fear, would probably be enough to plunge the global economy into recession.

Nomura upgraded emerging market and Asian equities to "overweight" at the expense of continental Europe and Japan, citing loosening policy, depressed sentiment levels and better earnings revisions in Asia and emerging markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0744 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,253.23 -0.63 % -7.92

NIKKEI 8,767.09 -0.39 % -34.31

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.52 % -2.59

EUR/USD 1.3728 -0.77 % -0.0107

USD/JPY 78.16 -0.01 % -0.0100

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.031 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.794 -- -0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,769.19 0.87 % $15.34

US CRUDE CLc1 $94.15 -0.12 % -0.11

COMPANY NEWS

BP

BP's $7 billion deal to sell its stake in South America's Pan American Energy has collapsed because of legal issues, the would-be Chinese and Argentine buyers said on Sunday.

BAYER ( BAYGn.DE )

U.S. drugs regulator FDA approved the stroke preventer Xarelto from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson for people with a common heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation.

Separately, its financial chief was quoted as saying in Boersen-Zeitung the company boosted its liquidity buffer to cover the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, which has left it with a significant amount of unpaid bills from clients in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE

U.S. electricals retailer Best Buy Co Inc has agreed to buy British partner Carphone Warehouse out of their fast-growing U.S. mobile phone venture for over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

AT&T Inc expects to close its proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA in the first half of 2012 because it is still fighting for U.S. regulatory approval. The company had said when it announced the deal in late March that it expected it to close in around 12 months, implying a close around the end of the first quarter of 2012.

THYSSENKRUPP

ThyssenKrupp said it is in the process of terminating its submarine sales joint venture with Ferrostaal.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank could decide on a capital increase of between 5 billion and 7 billion euros at its board meeting on Nov. 14, but is worried by market conditions, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

Daimler and partner Renault-Nissan are considering expanding their cooperation in the field of engine production, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. Related news [DAIGn.DE-E]

NOVARTIS

Novartis' Ilaris helps patients with the most serious form of childhood arthritis, a second late-stage study has shown, further boosting prospects for the Swiss drugmaker's medicine that hit a setback earlier this year. For related news click on

UBS

Interim CEO Sergio Ermotti will be appointed permanent chief executive of Swiss bank UBS ahead of the bank's investor day on Nov. 17, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter. For related news click on

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has raised its bid for unlisted Rabobank's stake in Swiss bank Sarasin and is now making an all cash offer, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the matter.

WEIR

British pumps and valves maker Weir said it was confident of meeting its expectations for 2011 after it received a strong set of orders in the third quarter and saw positive trends continuing into October.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction group, reported on Friday a 2.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and said its order book had hit a record high of 13.7 billion euros ($18.8 billion) at Oct. 1.

RYANAIR

The company increased its 2011 profit forecast by 10 percent on Monday, saying higher revenues per passenger mile would offset stubbornly high fuel prices. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)