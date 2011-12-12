(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Dec 12 European stock futures indicated a lower open for stocks on Monday, with Asian shares paring gains, as initial hope that Friday's European Union summit agreement could be a solution to its debt problems faded and worries remained over the timescale.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 fell 1.0 to 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.3 percent on Friday after Europe secured an agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone.

However, the summit left financial markets uncertain about whether and when more decisive action would be taken to stem the debt crisis that now threatens France and even economic powerhouse Germany. A new treaty could take three months to negotiate and may require risky referendums in countries such as Ireland.

Further dampening investors' confidence, many of the summit's decisions still need to be approved in national capitals, something that has proved a challenge in the past for leaders returning home from tough talks in Brussels.

Some analysts said that concerns about the pace of economic growth in Europe and the ability of some euro zone countries to manage their debt burden would put pressure on equities.

Miners were expected to witness a sell-off as key base metals prices slipped on worries about demand for raw materials. Copper prices fell 1.6 percent, while nickel was down 1.8 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent after rising to a high of 1.4 percent earlier in the session.

On the macroeconomic front, no U.S. data will be released on Monday, although November's Federal budget is due at 1900 GMT, with the week's main focus to be on the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due on Tuesday at 1915 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hold off on easing monetary policy for a second meeting in a row as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the U.S. economy and ponders additional transparency steps.

S&P 500 1,255.19 1.69 % 20.84

NIKKEI 8,653.82 1.37 % 117.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.15 % 0.68

EUR/USD 1.3304 -0.58 % -0.0077

USD/JPY 77.61 -0.06 % -0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.054 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.117 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,688.40 -1.29 % -$22.02

US CRUDE $98.67 -0.74 % -0.74

COMPANY NEWS

BANKS

The European Banking Authority (EBA) warned lenders against being so risk-averse as to prompt a credit crunch and said it would not allow a cut in lending as a means to meeting regulatory capital targets.

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it would buy Swiss company Newave for 170 million Swiss francs ($184.02 mln), as it seeks to beef up its position in the power control and quality market. For related news, click on:

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim has signed a five-year, 2 billion euro multicurrency revolving credit facility, which will be used to refinance an existing $3.5 billion facility that was due to mature in May 2013, coordinating bookrunners Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit said in a statement on Friday. For related news, click on:

ALLIANZ, EULER HERMES

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's placed 15 European insurers, including Allianz and Euler, on CreditWatch negative, after doing the same for 15 euro area governments. Depending on the outcome of S&P's review of euro zone governments, insurers' long-term ratings could be cut by 1-2 notches and short-term ratings by one notch, S&P said late on Friday.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker will announce large losses on Tuesday when the group unveils its strategy, French Industry Minister Eric Besson said.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by "poor management decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed supervisory approach", a long awaited report by Britain's Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The part-state-owned lender is in the final stages of reviewing offers from NBNK and Co-Op for some 630 branches and may make a decision in the next week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

LUFTHANSA

British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday.

BAYER

Bayer expects to see falling profit margins in drugs and plastics as the euro debt crisis sends tremors through economy, chief executive Marijn Dekkers told a German newspaper.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered is in discussions with regulators to offer Islamic banking services in Oman and Nigeria, now that both countries are revamping their regulatory environments to encourage Islamic finance, the bank's global head of Islamic banking on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse AG will not sell its derivatives arm Eurex or NYSE Euronext's Liffe arm to meet anti-trust concerns about their $9 billion deal, Chief Executive Reto Francioni told two German newspapers.

TESCO

The world No.3 retailer Tesco has put off its plans to set up wholesale stores in India for now, the country's Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.

E.ON

Germany's largest utility has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to help pay down its debts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

ALSTOM

The French engineering group said it has won an electrical power-plant contract in Iraq worth 400 million euros. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)