PARIS, Dec 13 European stock index futures signalled slight gains on Tuesday following the previous session's sell-off, but the rebound could be short lived as mounting fears of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades keep investors on edge.

At 0715 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

Banking stocks will be in the spotlight after sources said German lender Commerzbank and the government have been in talks for several days over possible state aid, while Moody's rating agency put eight Spanish banks on review for possible downgrade including, Banco Sabadell, Bankia , Bankinter and CaixaBank.

Moody's Investors Service said it intends to review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new measures" to resolve the crisis at their summit on Friday.

Fitch Ratings said the summit failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis, thus increasing short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.

Standard & Poor's, which warned last week of a possible downgrade of 15 euro zone countries shortly after the summit, still has to announce its decision.

"European debt woes continue to shape the agenda for global equity markets with investors still looking incredibly wary as to what the eventual outcome may be," IG Markets trader Terry Pratt said.

"The prospect of further credit ratings downgrades isn't helping either and this really does seem as if it's now going to be the dominant theme going into the year-end."

Investors' focus will also be on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Tuesday, with the Fed seen holding off offering the U.S. economy fresh stimulus as it weighs encouraging signs on the recovery against risks coming from Europe.

European shares posted their biggest fall in three weeks on Monday as investors worried the measures outlined at last week's European Union summit to strengthen budget discipline would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,236.47 -1.49 % -18.72

NIKKEI 8,552.81 -1.17 % -101.01

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.18 % -5.48

EUR/USD 1.3194 0.05 % 0.0007

USD/JPY 77.84 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 2.044 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,652.60 -0.79 % -$13.09

US CRUDE $97.90 0.13 % 0.13

COMPANY NEWS:

SPANISH BANKS

Moody's rating agency has put eight Spanish banks on review for possible downgrade including, Banco Sabadell, Bankia, Bankinter and CaixaBank.

EADS

Aircraft financing is becoming more difficult to find but there is no serious shortage despite reduced flows from European banks affected by the region's debt crisis, Airbus said.

ERAMET, AREVA

France's strategic investment fund wants to buy the 26 percent stake in the mining company held by state-owned nuclear group Areva, a director of the fund told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it was investigating whether its multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, a potential blockbuster, caused the death of a 59-year-old patient who had just initiated therapy with the drug.

SILIC

French insurer Groupama is set to announce a sale of its 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC to sector peer Icade on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the talks said.

CREDIT SUISSE

The chairman of Credit Suisse's investment banking division, Marc Granetz, is leaving the Swiss bank after 25 years for a job outside the deals business, according to an internal memo. For related news click on (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)