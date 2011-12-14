(Recasts with futures, adds quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Dec 14 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal reserve warned Europe's debt crisis was a big risk to the U.S. economy but fell short of announcing fresh stimulus measures.

Worries over the prospect of a series euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades also kept investors on edge, while insurers will be in the spotlight after Fitch downgraded a series of Italian and Spanish companies in the sector.

At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.5 percent.

Late on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold and said financial market turbulence posed threats to economic growth. The central bank left the door open to further easing next year, as it has done after recent meetings, but gave no indication it was any more inclined to provide new economic stimulus.

"Last night's FOMC meeting, while citing an improvement in the U.S. economy, suggested that the biggest risk to any recovery was the European debt crisis," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, in London.

"This slightly more upbeat tone about the U.S. economy removed any likelihood of there being any additional measures to boost the economy in the near term, and as such pushed the dollar higher, and in turn sent stocks and the euro lower as investors and traders were denied their QE fix."

Insurers will be in the spotlight on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded a series of Italian and Spanish insurers including Europe's third-largest group Assicurazioni Generali, citing pressure on their capital positions from higher government bond yields. Insurers typically hold sizable amounts of sovereign bonds in their portfolios and the worsening euro zone debt crisis has been weighing on their holdings.

Italy's borrowing costs are expected to rise further above 6 percent on Wednesday, to mark a new euro lifetime high, at a debt auction that will provide a first real test of bond market sentiment towards the euro zone after last weekend's EU summit. Italy paid 6.3 percent in November to sell five-year bonds.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost nearly 6 percent in a week, after an agreement reached at a EU summit failed to ease concerns about contagion from the region's debt crisis.

Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, sees 2,260 points as a major stop loss level for long positions, "while the bears have a stop at 2380 for their short positions," she said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0720 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,225.73 -0.87 % -10.74

NIKKEI 8,519.13 -0.39 % -33.68

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.26 % -1.21

EUR/USD 1.3042 0.1 % 0.0013

USD/JPY 77.91 -0.1 % -0.0800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.976 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.016 -- -0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,639.09 0.5 % $8.20

US CRUDE $99.98 -0.16 % -0.16

COMPANY NEWS:

ITALIAN, SPANISH INSURERS

Fitch said on Tuesday it had downgraded a series of Italian and Spanish insurers including Europe's third-largest group Assicurazioni Generali , citing pressure on their capital positions from higher government bond yields.

INDITEX

Sales growth at Spain's Inditex SA, the world's largest clothing retailer and owner of popular Zara label, moderated in the third quarter as the euro zone debt crisis crimped spending in the region.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole will unveil a restructuring on Wednesday, a trade-union representative told Reuters, and the number of jobs cuts could reach around 2,000, the Figaro later reported.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it had settled a dispute with the tax agency, adding that the settlement will cost 270 million euros plus interest.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

Spain's Iberia, run by International Airlines Group, said it had reached agreement with 30 transport companies to offer travel alternatives for passengers who may be affected by strike action this month.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom operator said that it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next year.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to delay hearings in their private litigation over whether the telecommunications giant can buy T-Mobile USA, and the judge promptly agreed.

REPSOL

Repsol will stop exploration work at a concession where it owns drilling rights in Equatorial Guinea because it is not economically viable.

E.ON

The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper Diario Economico said.

SIEMENS

U.S. prosecutors charged eight former Siemens AG executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more than a decade to Argentina officials to help win a $1 billion contract to produce national identity cards. A Siemens spokesman declined to comment, saying the case involved individuals and not the company.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised its rating on the world's largest maker of cocoa and chocolate products, to BBB-, the lowest investment grade, with a stable outlook, to reflect the company's improved financial metrics.

ILIAD

France's telecom regulator has completed an audit of Iliad's mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the broadband specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile service. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Kim Coghill)