PARIS, Dec 15 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday, adding to a week-long sell-off, as a flow of downbeat news from companies and fears of euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades kept investors on edge.

At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.

After the close on Wednesday, France's Credit Agricole warned it would post a loss for 2011 and said it would write off 2.5 billion euros worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.

The French lender will also be in focus after Fitch Ratings downgraded its credit rating, as well as those of four other major European banks -- Danske Bank, OP Pohjola Group, Rabobank Group and Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel -- saying tighter capital markets and slower economic growth resulting from the region's debt crisis should indirectly hurt their performance.

Investors who have been seeking refuge in defensive sectors paying high dividend yields will be rattled by news that Spain's Telefonica will trim its planned 2012 dividend in a move to keep its debt under control as the telecoms group battles sluggish economic growth.

On the macro front, China's factory output shrank again in December after new orders fell, the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed, cementing expectations that manufacturers are struggling with waning global demand and tight domestic credit conditions.

"Wherever you look, there is just no good news, no confidence. Volumes are anaemic as most trading books are already closed for the year," said Derek Lawless, head of WorldSpreads France.

"Even people who are in red for the year have given up, they are not going to try to chase a year-end rally and risk further losses."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 8.2 percent since a high on Dec. 7, while the STOXX euro zone bank index has plummeted 14 percent over the same period, after an agreement reached at a EU summit last week failed to ease concerns about contagion from the region's debt crisis.

"The outcome from the summits never matches expectations," said Philippe Ferreira, global assets allocation strategist at Societe Generale.

"So for a very short-term strategy, buy 2-3 weeks before the summits, and sell on the eve of the summit. The strategy has performed well in the past few months," he said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0727 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,211.82 -1.13 % -13.91

NIKKEI 8,377.37 -1.66 % -141.76

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.26 % -10.30

EUR/USD 1.2991 0.08 % 0.0011

USD/JPY 78.01 -0.05 % -0.0400

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.875 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 1.917 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,567.60 -0.42 % -$6.59

US CRUDE $95.19 0.25 % 0.24

COMPANY NEWS:

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank will make a 2011 loss, write off 2.5 billion euros worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations, the French bank said in its second profit warning of the year.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Credit Agricole's (CA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and its Viability Rating to 'a+' from 'aa-' and simultaneously removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica trimmed its planned 2012 dividend on Wednesday in a move to keep its debt under control as the telecoms group battles sluggish economic growth in its home market and uncertainty in Europe. For a full story, click on

COMMERZBANK

Germany unveiled a new bank rescue law on Wednesday that will let struggling lenders like Commerzbank offload billions of euros worth of sovereign debt into a new bailout fund, according to a draft version of the law seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

The chief executive of Italian defence group Finmeccanica's Selex Sistemi Integrati unit, Marina Grossi, has resigned, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A recruitment freeze at the Franco-Dutch carrier will lead to 2,000 job cuts in 2012 as the carrier looks to save about 800 million euros ($1.04 billion) annually over the next three years, French economic daily La Tribune reported on Wednesday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Talks between the Italian directories firm and creditors to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt will probably run into 2012 with a proposed debt deal looking likely to miss a Wednesday deadline, two sources close to the matter said.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Shares in the Italian broadcaster fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday after top journalist Enrico Mentana, who helped relaunch its flagship La7 channel and drive up advertising revenue, said he had resigned.

TRANSOCEAN

Brazilian prosecutors sued Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, and top offshore oil rig operator Transocean Ltd for 20 billion reais ($10.6 billion) over their alleged roles in a November oil spill near Rio de Janeiro.

BOUYGUES

The French construction, media and telecom group has not been hit by the crisis so far and is confident about prospects for next year, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told Les Echos. He also denied the company had been involved in any corruption in the awarding of a contract to build a new complex for France's armed forces. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, additional reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)