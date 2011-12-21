(Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Dec 21 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, adding to strong gains in the previous session and tracking Wall Street higher after U.S. housing data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some had feared.

At 0718 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 futures were 1.1 percent higher, Germany's DAX futures were 0.9 percent higher and France's CAC-40 futures were 0.8 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares rose 2 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by a successful Spanish debt auction, signs of improved economic prospects in Germany and better-than-expected U.S. housing data.

But the index is down 13 percent in 2011, as the euro zone debt crisis and worries about a recession have taken their toll on investor sentiment.

The European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.

Some of the funding will be used by banks to buy up sovereign debt, and this has been a factor in reducing sovereign yields in recent days.

U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move.

Technology companies will be in focus. After Wall Street closed, shares of Oracle Corp slumped 7.7 percent to $26.92 in extended trading. The company reported software and hardware sales that missed its own forecasts.

Later, investors will look at U.S. existing home sales data, for further indications of the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

"The scene is certainly being set for the long-awaited 2011 Santa rally. The upbeat mood is forecast to continue at the European open today, although the recurrent caveat would arguably be surrounding the ongoing European debt crisis and a key downgrade would certainly seem likely to wipe the festive cheer off the agenda," said Terry Pratt, institutional trader at IG Markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0708 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,241.30 2.98 % 35.95 NIKKEI 8,459.98 1.48 % 123.5 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.58 % 11.51 EUR/USD 1.3112 0.25 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 77.79 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.936 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.974 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,625.89 0.72 % $11.60 US CRUDE $97.75 0.52 % 0.51

* GLOBAL-Stocks, euro rise on upbeat data, Spanish auction

* Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance

* Nikkei gains, tests major resistance at 25-day average

* TREASURIES-Prices fall as ECB funds hope spurs risk taking

* Euro extends gains ahead of ECB tender

* Gold hits one-week high on upbeat US, German data

* Copper up slightly on improved U.S. outlook

* Brent rises above $107 on econ recovery hopes

COMPANIES NEWS:

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's biggest bank UniCredit and threatened rating cuts on seven other Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, following recent changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign ratings.

TOTAL

The oil major expects its oil production in Libya to return to pre-war levels as soon as next month, a company executive told Reuters as Total and other French companies campaigned for new business in the war-torn country.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees on trading in their European derivatives contracts for three years in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in the European Union

BANKS

Switzerland and the United States are "reasonably close" to reaching an agreement to end a long-running dispute over wealthy Americans using secret Swiss accounts to dodge taxes, the Swiss ambassador to the United States told website swissinfo on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they received a report of a multiple sclerosis patient who died within 24 hours of taking the first dose of Novartis AG's Gilenya.

LAGARDERE

The French media group is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France to U.S. investment fund Hellman & Friedman, La Tribune newspaper reported.

