LONDON, Dec 21 European shares were set to rise on
Wednesday, adding to strong gains in the previous session and tracking Wall
Street higher after U.S. housing data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve
capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some had feared.
At 0718 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 futures were 1.1 percent higher,
Germany's DAX futures were 0.9 percent higher and France's CAC-40
futures were 0.8 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares rose 2 percent on
Tuesday, buoyed by a successful Spanish debt auction, signs of improved economic
prospects in Germany and better-than-expected U.S. housing data.
But the index is down 13 percent in 2011, as the euro zone debt crisis and
worries about a recession have taken their toll on investor sentiment.
The European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected
to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit
crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.
Some of the funding will be used by banks to buy up sovereign debt, and this
has been a factor in reducing sovereign yields in recent days.
U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging
banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as
amplifying the market's move.
Technology companies will be in focus. After Wall Street closed, shares of
Oracle Corp slumped 7.7 percent to $26.92 in extended trading. The
company reported software and hardware sales that missed its own forecasts.
Later, investors will look at U.S. existing home sales data, for further
indications of the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.
"The scene is certainly being set for the long-awaited 2011 Santa rally. The
upbeat mood is forecast to continue at the European open today, although the
recurrent caveat would arguably be surrounding the ongoing European debt crisis
and a key downgrade would certainly seem likely to wipe the festive cheer off
the agenda," said Terry Pratt, institutional trader at IG Markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0708 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,241.30 2.98 % 35.95
NIKKEI 8,459.98 1.48 % 123.5
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.58 % 11.51
EUR/USD 1.3112 0.25 % 0.0033
USD/JPY 77.79 -0.06 % -0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.936 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.974 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,625.89 0.72 % $11.60
US CRUDE $97.75 0.52 % 0.51
COMPANIES NEWS:
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's biggest bank
UniCredit and threatened rating cuts on seven other Italian banks, including
Intesa Sanpaolo, following recent changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign
ratings.
TOTAL
The oil major expects its oil production in Libya to return to pre-war levels
as soon as next month, a company executive told Reuters as Total and other
French companies campaigned for new business in the war-torn country.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees on trading in
their European derivatives contracts for three years in a last-ditch effort to
get their $9 billion merger cleared in the European Union
BANKS
Switzerland and the United States are "reasonably close" to reaching an
agreement to end a long-running dispute over wealthy Americans using secret
Swiss accounts to dodge taxes, the Swiss ambassador to the United States told
website swissinfo on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they received a report of a multiple
sclerosis patient who died within 24 hours of taking the first dose of Novartis
AG's Gilenya.
LAGARDERE
The French media group is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in pay-TV
channel Canal+ France to U.S. investment fund Hellman & Friedman, La Tribune
newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)