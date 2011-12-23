(Adds futures, details, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Dec 23 European stocks were set to rise on Friday, extending the week's rally and tracking gains on Wall Street where a raft of reassuring macro data eclipsed lingering worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

By 0722 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 1 percent.

A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a 3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in December boosted U.S. stocks on Thursday.

The banking sector will be in the spotlight after Europe's recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said late on Thursday the dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, and urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running.

Departing European Central Bank Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said on Thursday the ECB has the option to use quantitative easing-style policies if the threat of deflation emerges and can also boost its bond buying if required.

Italy's banks are almost halfway towards meeting their funding needs for 2012 after they tapped 116 billion euros of cheap long-term cash from the European Central Bank on Wednesday.

Ratings agency Moody's maintained Austria's top sovereign debt rating with a stable outlook on Friday but said the euro zone debt crisis still loomed as a potential danger.

China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. is set to receive additional funding of up to $50 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

China's leaders have said recently that they will seek investments in the real economies of the United States and Europe apart from their routine investments in government debt. Germany's Manager Magazin reported in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, citing company sources, that CIC was the front runner to take a 5-10 percent stake in German luxury carmaker, Daimler .

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 3.2 percent so far this week in thin pre-Christmas trade, but remains stuck below its 50-day moving average, at 2,281.31 points.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0714 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,254.00 0.83 % 10.28

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 464.23 1.18 % 5.40

EUR/USD 1.3075 0.19 % 0.0025

USD/JPY 78.02 -0.18 % -0.1400

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.953 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.953 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,610.19 0.27 % $4.29

US CRUDE $99.79 0.26 % 0.25

* GLOBAL-Asian shares up as U.S. data spurs year-end bounce

* US STOCKS-Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011

* TREASURIES-Long bonds gain in light, pre-holiday volume

* FOREX-Euro mostly steady, reaches new depths on Aussie

* Gold edges up after upbeat US data; Europe weighs

* Copper heads for weekly gain on rosier U.S. econ outlook

* Brent steady above $107, supported by U.S. econ data

COMPANY NEWS:

FRANCE TELECOM VIVENDI BOUYGUES ILIAD

French telecoms regulator ARCEP said it awarded a second batch of higher-quality fourth-generation mobile frequencies to Vivendi's SFR, France Telecom and Bouygues, while it said fourth bidder Iliad could apply to share SFR's network.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator won U.S. antitrust approval to buy NYSE Euronext on Thursday in a $9 billion deal that has hit serious antitrust headwinds in Europe.

BBVA

Spanish banks will use the majority of the cheap, long-term cash from the European Central Bank to cover steep 2012 debt maturities, market and banking sources said. For a full story, click on

DEXIA

The bailed-out bank's local government lending arm is to raise 4.2 billion euros in capital as part of the break-up of the Franco-Belgian group, Dexia said.

UNICREDIT

Bank minority shareholder Fondazione Manodori said on Thursday it will subscribe to the bank's capital increase by selling part of its option rights.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse received a reprimand from the Swiss bourse SIX for breaching the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

SIEMENS

The engineering conglomerate said it was working to fix flaws in some industrial controls products that researchers warned could make public utility systems, hospitals and other parts of the critical infrastructure vulnerable to attack by hackers.

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday its medicine Avastin received EU approval for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed, advanced ovarian cancer.

NOVARTIS

The European Medicines Agency said it would review the use of aliskiren-containing medicines after blood pressure drug Rasilez made by Novartis was shown in an independent study to increase the risk to patients with heart or kidney problems.

E.ON

The utility said it could not have offered more for Portugal's stake in utility EDP after losing the bid to China Three Gorges.

BEKAERT

The Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer said it had signed an agreement to restructure its joint venture operations in Chile, Peru and Canada to become the principal shareholder and so consolidate their results. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Cowell)