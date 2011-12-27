(Adds futures, updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Dec 27 European stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday following the long Christmas weekend, helped by a late rally on Wall Street on Friday where better-than-expected macro data fuelled hopes for the global economy and helped the S&P 500 turn positive on the year.

By 0710 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.5 percent.

UK markets will remain closed on Tuesday.

Investors awaited the U.S. Conference Board's December consumer confidence, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a reading of 58.3 compared with 56.0 in November, as well as the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for October.

European stock indexes have underperformed their U.S. peers this year, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index down 18 percent, the DAX down 14.9 percent, the CAC 40 down 18.5 percent and the FTSE 100 down 6.6 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0710 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,265.33 0.9 % 11.33 NIKKEI 8,440.56 -0.46 % -38.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.59 -0.5 % -2.30 EUR/USD 1.3069 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 77.87 -0.1 % -0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.014 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.959 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,597.24 -0.48 % -$7.72 US CRUDE $99.55 -0.13 % -0.12

COMPANY NEWS:

SIEMENS

The CEO of the industrial conglomerate told daily Der Tagesspiegel that the economy outside the financial sector was in better shape than many were fearing.

VOLKSWAGEN

The automotive industry faces a tougher year in 2012 than it has done this year, but this should not be a reason to fall into pessimism, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told Reuters in an interview. Stadler also denied speculation in the German media that he might be a successor for Audi parent Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn, when the latter's contract ends in 2016.

EADS

The company's Airbus unit expects orders to be down more than 50 percent in 2012 compared with 2011, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders said at an analyst meeting in London, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

ADIDAS

The company has been "largely unaffected" by the euro zone debt crisis so far, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer, said on Friday it plans a rights issue of up to 750 million euros ($978 million) to restore its capital strength in a move that could loosen the grip of the Ligresti family on the insurer.

French insurer Groupama, which was interested in Fondiaria-SAI this year, has put all acquisitions on hold until at least the end of 2015 as it boosts its capital, its managing director Pierre Lefevre said in Saturday's Milano Finanza.

COMMERZBANK

Germany's second-largest lender has not taken part in a share issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), resulting in a cut of its stake in the Russian lender by around 1 percentage point to 14.4 percent, PSB said on Monday.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Commerzbank was planning to issue a new type of bonds backed by loans to medium-sized companies, citing sources. The paper also said that its Eurohypo unit was planning to issue new mortgage-backed loans that fall just short of the requirements for "Pfandbrief" covered bonds.

ENI

The Italian oil group and Spain's Repsol signed a deal with Venezuala's state oil company PDVSA on Friday to develop the Perla gas project, which boasts the biggest deposits found so far off the coast of the OPEC nation.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

IMPREGILO

Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni have approved the sale of their combined 33 percent stake in IGLI, the main owner of the Italian construction company Impregilo, to Italy's Gavio, Fondiaria said on Friday.

EULER HERMES

The French credit insurer expects revenues to grow in a 5 to 6 percent range for all of 2011 after a "slight downturn" in the fourth quarter, its Chief Executive Wilfried Verstraete told business daily Les Echos in an interview. For 2012, Euler Hermes, whose nine-month revenue growth was 8 percent, expects a further deceleration to a range of 3 to 4 percent, Verstraete said, citing a weak economy.

PETROPLUS

Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus said some $1 billion in uncommitted lines under its Revolving Credit Facility have been frozen by the lenders under that facility.

METRO, DOUGLAS

German retailers saw a strong finish to the Christmas shopping season with turnover for the period expected to be 1.5 percent above year-ago levels, a spokesman for the HDE retail association said on Saturday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)