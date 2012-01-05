(Updates futures, snapshot table)

PARIS, Jan 5 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday adding to steep losses in the previous session, as investors brace for France's big bond auction as well as a flurry of U.S. macroeconomic data.

At 0733 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.2 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.05 percent.

France kicks off its 2012 long-term debt issuance programme with a regular-sized auction of 7 to 8 billion euros of 10- to 30-year OAT bonds , a day after Germany saw demand pick up at its first auction of the year on Wednesday.

"Today will probably see another market dominated with euro zone jitters as France gets ready to sell 8 billion euros of long dated debt. Whilst France currently clings to its AAA credit rating at the moment, the chorus of warnings from credit agencies about imminent downgrades could deter investors," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.

Investors also awaited a batch of U.S. jobs data, seeking insight on Friday's all-important December non-farm payrolls report, with December's Challenger Layoffs survey due at 1230 GMT, the December ADP National Employment report due at 1315 GMT, and the latest weekly jobless claims figures due out at 1330 GMT.

In addition, December's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1500 GMT.

Preliminary data showed on Thursday German retail sales unexpectedly fell in November, dropping 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in real terms. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to be unchanged on the month and rise 0.8 percent on the year.

Shares of carmakers will be in the spotlight on Thursday after data showed U.S. auto sales rose 10 percent in 2011 but major automakers forecast a slowdown in growth this year because of weak job growth and risks to the American economy from a slowdown in Europe.

European stocks snapped a four-day winning run on Wednesday, albeit in low volume, as fears over capital raising in the banking sector hit investor sentiment after Italian lender UniCredit priced a rights issue at a massive discount. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,277.30 0.02 % 0.24 NIKKEI 8,488.71 -0.83 % -71.4 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 466.71 0 % 0.00 EUR/USD 1.2914 -0.22 % -0.0028 USD/JPY 76.73 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.945 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,622.99 0.77 % $12.39 US CRUDE $103.37 0.15 % 0.15

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro dip; French bond auction eyed

Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns

Nikkei retreats from 3-week high as euro worries nag

FOREX-Euro under pressure, French bond sale awaited

TREASURIES-Bonds firm in Asia ahead of French auction

Copper rises as China's demand counters euro zone worries

PRECIOUS-Gold steady; eyes Iran, French bond sales

Brent falls near $113 as EU crisis overshadows Iran

COMPANY NEWS:

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it signed a voluntary layoff agreement with unions and may cut 880 domestic jobs at its investment banking unit.

SPANISH BANKS

Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS has hired investment bank Lazard to advise it on a scale-back of its investment banking arm, including options to sell parts of the business, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

TOTAL, PETROPLUS

French oil workers' unions threatened a national refinery blockade over the shutdown of a Petroplus facility hit by a credit freeze.

BP

BP's $20 billion oil spill fund said it had resumed payments to eligible victims on Wednesday after receiving clarification from a U.S. district court regarding an escrow account set up to cover certain legal expenses incurred by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

NOKIA

The board of directors of phone maker will propose Risto Siilasmaa as its next chairman after its long-time leader, Jorma Ollila, steps down in May, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

AUDI

The premium brand of Volkswagen sold 12,655 vehicles in the United States in December, 20 percent more than a year earlier. In the full-year 2011, its U.S. sales were up 15.7 percent.

FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Premafin, the company that controls Italy's largest motor insurer, Fondiaria-SAI, has had contacts with third parties about strengthening its capital, as speculation mounts of a possible merger between Fondiaria and Italian peer Unipol.

ENI

Italy is ready to back an EU oil embargo on Iran as long as it is imposed gradually and deliveries used to repay Tehran's debts to Italian energy firm ENI are exempted, Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview published on Wednesday

AREVA

The French nuclear power company said it had signed a $500 million contract to supply fuel and services to U.S. power company Xcel Energy's Monticello plant.

CRH

The Irish building materials group CRH said it would keep looking for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as a tepid economic recovery in the United States and Europe had limited its appetite for larger deals in the construction sector, the Financial Times said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)