LONDON, Jan 6 European shares are set for a flat to lower open on Friday, with investors expected to avoid taking big trading positions ahead of widely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data and as worries about recapitalisation of European lenders hurt market sentiment.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 7 points lower, Germany's DAX to open flat to down 6 points and France's CAC-40 to open up 1 point to down 3 points.

"With the much anticipated core European bond auctions behind us until next week, the market's sole attention now turns to the U.S. payrolls report," Chris Weston, dealer at IG Markets, said.

"It has to be said that expectations are elevated given all traditional leading indicators have shown improvement from last month, so we will need to see not only an above expectation print, but at least an in-line unemployment rate and a not-so-dramatic revision to last month.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, are forecast to have increased by 150,000 in December after rising 120,000 in the prior month. Analysts said the number could surprise on the upside, given recent drops in first-time applications for unemployment benefits and as U.S. private-sector hiring surged in December, with employers adding 325,000 new workers.

European shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday, with banks the biggest fallers on worries that some of them will have to follow UniCredit and offer deep share price discounts when they recapitalise to shore up ravaged balance sheets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0607 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,281.06 0.29 % 3.76

NIKKEI 8,390.35 -1.16 % -98.36

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.16 % -5.43

EUR/USD 1.2774 -0.09 % -0.0012

USD/JPY 77.21 0.12 % 0.0900

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.869 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,624.64 0.2 % $3.29

US CRUDE $101.48 -0.32 % -0.33

